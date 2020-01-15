Vodafone Launches New Rs. 99 And Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans With Data And Call Benefits News oi-Karan Sharma

Telecom industry has witnessed upheaval after the telcos hike the price of the tariff plans in the country. Only the state-owned telecom operator has not made any changes to the tariff plans expect to reduce the validity of some plans here and there. Now, Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans of its users. The new prepaid plans include Rs. 99 and Rs. 555, the company has launched this plans for subscribers who are not willing to invest too much or too less on their prepaid recharge. Also do note that both the plans are new and doesn't offer previous validity range what Vodafone use to offer earlier.

Vodafone Rs. 99 Prepaid Plan

The Rs.99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days and benefits of 100 SMS, unlimited local and voice calling. It also offers 1GB data for 18 days. Besides, subscribers will also get additional benefits of ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 999 for free, along with Vodafone Play subscription. Currently the Rs. 99 prepaid plan is live in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.

Vodafone Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 555 comes with a daily data FUP limit, the prepaid paid plan offers a validity of 70 days. This plan will be perfect for users who are looking for prepaid plans offering validity between 50 to 80 days. The Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data usage, unlimited local and national calling benefit, and 100 SMS per day. Besides, the users will also receive free ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription. Right now, this plan is only available in Mumbai circle.

Looking at both the plans it seems that Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 prepaid recharges are similar to what Airtel is offering in its Rs.149 and Rs. 598 prepaid plans. However, Vodafone prepaid plans are cheaper than the Airtel offering but with almost similar benefits with here and there tweaks.

