Vodafone launches Rs. 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529 prepaid plans

As the tariff war hasn't come to an end in the telecom market segment in India, Vodafone has come up with new prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily data. Vodafone has introduced prepaid plans priced at Rs, 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529 all with a validity of up to 90 days.

Vodafone already offers prepaid plans priced at Rs 199, Rs. 448 and Rs. 509 offering 1.4GB of data per day. Now, these new plans offer an additional 100MB of data and are priced relatively higher. The Rs. 209 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 479 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data for 84 days. Likewise, the Rs. 529 prepaid plan offers a similar data benefit for 90 days.

According to TelecomTalk these plans have been launched and are available for users in select circles. Also, these prepaid plans can be found under the best-prepaid recharge plans section in the official Vivo website.

Other benefits of new Vodafone plans

In addition to the 1.5GB of data per day, the new Vodafone prepaid plans also have other benefits. These plans come with unlimited voice calling be it local, STD and roaming. Though there is unlimited calling benefit, the telco has imposed a limit of 100 unique numbers all throughout the validity period. There is an FUP of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

Also, there will be 100 free SMS per day. Similar to the other recent plans from the telco, these new plans will be bundled with a free subscription to Vodafone Play app comprising over 300 live TV channels, movies and more. This app has teamed up with Eros Now and Hooq to offer free content.

Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan

In addition to the three new prepaid plans, the same source speculates that the telco has come up with a new plan priced at Rs. 159. Being a direct rival to Reliance Jio and Airtel, this Rs. 159 plan offers a validity of 28 days, 28GB of 3G/4G data and unlimited voice calls. A TelecomTalk report claims that the Rs. 159 plan will be rolled out to all the subscribers in the 4G circles.