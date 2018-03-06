Vodafone launches Rs. 299 pack: Offers unlimited calls for 56 days and 1GB data per day

Popular telecom service provider Vodafone has now launched a new pack for its prepaid customers. The company is offering unlimited voice calls both STD and local and 1 GB data per day at a price of Rs. 299. However, the new pack has been made available only in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles only as of now.

The service provider is also offering 2G data instead of 3G or 4G data and 100 SMS per day. As for the unlimited calls, the also come with limitations. Subscribers will be able to call only for about 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Vodafone Rs. 299 pack will be valid for 56 days.

According to reports, there is a possibility that the plan might be available or introduced for Vodafone customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and other circles where Vodafone has poor 4G coverage.

In any case, this plan is similar to the Rs. 158 pack that Vodafone launched earlier. With the Rs. 158 pack Vodafone users get unlimited local and STD voice calls along with free national roaming calls, 1GB of 4G data per day and it is valid for 28 days. This pack, however, does not come with free SMS.

And to take on Reliance Jio and other competitors in Indian telecom market, Vodafone has also announced two new premium prepaid packs. The first pack which is priced at Rs. 549 is designed to offer subscribers with 3.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The pack has a validity of 28 days. There is another higher priced pack which costs Rs. 799 and it provides users with 4.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS. This pack is valid for 28 days as well. Additionally, the packs are said to be bundled with a free subscription to Vodafone Play.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has been busy rolling out its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in several circles in India. The company has just rolled out such service in Maharastra, Goa, and Rajasthan. Vodafone is also offering VoLTE services in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, and reportedly in Jaipur as well as Jodhpur. The telecom operator has plans to make the VoLTE services available across the country.

