Vodafone Launches Three Plans Specially For Caller Tunes

After extending the warranty of the prepaid plans, Vodafone has announced the launch of new prepaid packs in India. The telco has launched three new prepaid plans under its services called Value Added section.

The plans are priced at Rs. 47, Rs. 67, and Rs. 78, where the company is offering caller tune benefit with validity up to three months. The plans are already listed on the website and its app. However, these plans are for the Mumbai circle. But, it is expected the company will soon launch these plans in other parts of the country.

Vodafone Rs. 47, Rs. 67, And Rs. 78 Prepaid Packs: Details

Let's talk about the first plan of Rs. 47, where it is offering caller tune for 28 days. The plan also allows you to receive incoming calls, and if you opt for recharge for Rs. 10, then the plan allows you to make outgoing calls too.

The Rs. 67 and Rs. 78 packs enable you to receive incoming calls for 90 and 89 days, respectively. It is worth mentioning that these plans are not providing any talk time and data benefits. These Value Added Packs are specially designed for Caller tunes.

The company has also announced the pack of Rs. 95, where you get free local and national calls and 200MB data for 56 days. Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea deployed 2,000 massive MIMO in Delhi to offer good data and networks. The 2,000 massive MIMO is receiving 35 percent more load than usual.

"In Delhi alone, we have seen a 35 percent surge in the payload in this ma-MIMO, in March '20 compared to previous month, providing better customer experience even as the demand rises", said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone-Idea Limited. Adding to that, "Our investment in ma-MIMO technology to set up a 4G+ network is helping us meet the growing data demand during this crisis."

