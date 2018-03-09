Vodafone launches VoLTE services in Haryana

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone India has announced that it has launched its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) services in Haryana.

The company has rolled out its VoLTE services in Panipat, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Ambala, and Rohtak.

Mohit Narru, Business Head - Haryana, Vodafone India, said, "As the leading operator in Haryana, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers. We are delighted to inform that Vodafone is the first GSM operator to launch VoLTE services in Haryana beginning with Panipat, Sonipat, Ambala, Yamunanagar & Rohtak and these services will soon be extended to other key cities."

"Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Haryana to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices," Narru added.

Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone's Data Strong Network," the company said.

Currently, the company is offering its VoLTE support to OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 8, Honor View 10, 9i, 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt.

Vodafone VoLTE service was recently launched in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharastra & Goa and will be extended across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

To recall, Vodafone has recently announced the roll-out of its services in Rajasthan with cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur.

With this rollout, Vodafone subscribers in the two cities can experience HD quality voice calls, if they're using a Vodafone VoLTE supported device, the telco said.

Meanwhile, Idea launches its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services for employees, in select markets starting from 1st March 2018.

Idea's VoLTE services will be launched in over 30 cities across 4 circles including the key cities of Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Pune, Goa, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Hyderabad among others, in the first half of the month.