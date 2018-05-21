Vodafone launches VoLTE services in Kolkata

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has expanded its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services to Kolkata on Monday.

Currently, the telco is providing its services in 12 circles, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Chennai, UP East, UP West, Karnataka, Punjab and will be extended across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev Business Head - Kolkata and ROB, Vodafone India said: "As a leading telecom services provider in Kolkata, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers."

According to the telco, Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone's Data Strong Network.

How to enjoy Vodafone VoLTE

1. Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices. Several popular handsets are already compatible with the Vodafone VoLTE network, and the numbers of such handsets is growing rapidly. To check if you can enjoy Vodafone VoLTE on your handset, please click on the link - www.vodafone.in/volte.

2. Upgrade the mobile device's OS to the latest version.

3. Ensure the device has a Vodafone 4G SIM: Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Vodafone 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as "4G/3G/2G (Auto)".

The company is offering its VoLTE services to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xioami Mi Mix 2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Honor 9 Lite, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Infinix Hot S3.

Despite the fact, all incumbents are launching their VoLTE services in the country, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio is the only operator in the country offering pan- India VoLTE services.