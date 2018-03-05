Vodafone luanches VoLTE services in Rajasthan

After launching its VoLTE services in Maharashtra & Goa, India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today announced the roll-out of its services in Rajasthan with cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur.

With this rollout, Vodafone subscribers in the two cities can experience HD quality voice calls, if they're using a Vodafone VoLTE supported device, the telco said.

Amit Bedi, Business Head - Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said, "We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernize our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers. We are delighted that Vodafone is the first GSM operator to launch VoLTE services in Rajasthan beginning with Jaipur and Jodhpur and soon extend it to other key cities. Vodafone VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Rajasthan to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices."

Meanwhile, Vodafone said that it will extend its VoLTE services across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

Currently, the company is offering its VoLTE support to OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 8, Honor View 10, 9i, 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt.

To recall, Idea has recently announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services for employees, in select markets starting from 1st March 2018. Idea's VoLTE services will be launched in over 30 cities across 4 circles including the key cities of Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Pune, Goa, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Hyderabad among others, in the first half of the month.

Idea plans to cover all 20 4G circles with VoLTE services by the end of April '18. Initially, the service will be available for employees, to experience Idea VoLTE which will offer ultra High Definition call quality as compared to a standard voice call. Idea VoLTE services on the high-speed 4G network will enable users to simultaneously have un-interrupted internet experience while using voice service.