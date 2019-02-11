Vodafone new Rs 351 prepaid FRC offers unlimited calls with 56 days validity: Report

Amid the telecom tariff war, Vodafone has come up with one more prepaid recharge plan for its new customers. The telco has introduced its new First Recharge (FRC) pack of Rs 351 with a validity of 56 days, along with calling and SMS benefits. The plan is live now and applicable for all new Vodafone subscribers. The company is also offering unlimited calling benefits without any FUP limit just like Reliance Jio.

The new Vodafone FRC Rs 351 comes with unlimited calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 56 days. However, the pack doesn't come with any data benefits and subscribers have to buy a data pack separately, to get access to the internet. The news was first reported by Telecom Talk and according to the report, the price of the prepaid recharge may vary with every circle. The pack reportedly also comes with free Vodafone Play subscription.

It is not clear when Vodafone has started offering this Rs 351 FRC, it seems that the FRC plan was available since December 2018. However, the lack of data benefit may disappoint many users who want data benefits specifically. Moreover, this pack will also suppress other FRC packs like Rs 176 pack which offer a validity of 28 days, unlimited calling, 1GB data benefit, and 100 SMS messages per day.

Meanwhile, there are other packs like Rs 229 which comes with unlimited calling, 1GB data per day, and 100 daily SMS benefits for 28 days. The Rs. 496 and Rs. 555 prepaid recharges that offer unlimited calling, 1.4GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days and 90 days respectively.

