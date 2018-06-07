Vodafone and Nokia are doing something cool to offer faster 4G data in Bengaluru

Vodafone In in collaboration with Nokia mobiles has initiated a new technology to solve the wireless internet speeds in Bengaluru. People residing in tier 1 and tier 2 cities have been facing low data speed issue, due to n number of reasons. However, Vodafone In has started to implement a new technology called cloud packet core to increase the data speeds in namma Bengaluru.

What is Cloud packet core technology?

This is the one of the newest innovation in the telecom sector developed by Nokia CloudBand using the cloud packet core architecture. With this technology, Vodafone will be able to cater faster internet speeds for all the 7.8 million Bengaluru subscribers. Vodafone has not used this technology anywhere in India and Bengaluru is the first city to receive this technology.

This will give Vodafone an edge over the competition by offering faster internet speeds no matter what. With this, Vodafone might also introduce additional value-added services, which are related to data for the enterprise and end-users. This technology will reduce the latency and will offer faster content download as well.

If this technology works well in Bengaluru, then Vodafone might use the same technology in the other parts of the country to solve the slow speed issues over the time.

Vishant Vora, Director Technology, Vodafone India, said:

We are thrilled to partner with Nokia and are certain this technology will enable us to scale faster by improving business productivity and network operations. Collaborating with Nokia will also support us in providing a more reliable and superior network experience to our customers. The introduction of a new architecture also enables us to reduce power consumption per customer, in our goal to contribute positively to society.

Samar Mittal, account director at Nokia India, said:

We are proud to help deliver Vodafone India's vision of transitioning to a Cloud Packet Core to better handle mobile broadband growth. Our technology also enables Vodafone to deliver the best-in-class mobile broadband experience to the customer and lives upto our joint social responsibility to reduce carbon emissions.