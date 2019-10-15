Vodafone Offering 150GB Additional Data To Postpaid Users At Rs. 399 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone is reportedly providing 150GB data for six months with its Rs. 399 postpaid plan. The entry-level plan comes with 40GB data per month. But, now users will get 150GB data extra data. However, there is a catch. This offer is only available for new users. The Rs. 399 plan also provides a data rollover option, which allows users to carry 200GB data to their next billing cycle. Besides, Vodafone is offering additional benefits worth Rs. 2,497 with this plan.

Furthermore, users will get a free subscription of Vodafone Play for one year, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, this plan includes complimentary mobile insurance and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999. This plan ships unlimited local, STD calls, and national roaming. Besides, the company is providing add-on connections with its postpaid plans. Earlier, Airtel used to offer this benefit to its subscribers.

This plan will now compete with Airtel's Rs. 499, where it is offering unlimited calls to all networks, 75GB data, and three months free subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime. Also, users get the benefit of Xstream services and Zee5 access. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 100 SMSes, 25GB monthly data at Rs. 199.

Vodafone Launches Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan

It is worth mentioning that Vodafone has recently launched a new prepaid plan. The Rs. 69 plan, offers 250MB data and 150 minutes of calling for 28 days. This plan is available in Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, NCR, and Andhra Pradesh. However, the company is also providing 100 SMSes in Gujarat and Mumbai.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Mavenir, an end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network software provider, to extend its network in the industrial sector. This is the second time Vodafone has revamped its Rs. 399 plan. So, we believe that all telecom operators want to increase their ARPU by revising their postpaid plans.

