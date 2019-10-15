ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone Offering 150GB Additional Data To Postpaid Users At Rs. 399

    By
    |

    Vodafone is reportedly providing 150GB data for six months with its Rs. 399 postpaid plan. The entry-level plan comes with 40GB data per month. But, now users will get 150GB data extra data. However, there is a catch. This offer is only available for new users. The Rs. 399 plan also provides a data rollover option, which allows users to carry 200GB data to their next billing cycle. Besides, Vodafone is offering additional benefits worth Rs. 2,497 with this plan.

    Vodafone Offering 150GB Additional Data To Postpaid Users At Rs. 399

     

    Furthermore, users will get a free subscription of Vodafone Play for one year, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, this plan includes complimentary mobile insurance and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999. This plan ships unlimited local, STD calls, and national roaming. Besides, the company is providing add-on connections with its postpaid plans. Earlier, Airtel used to offer this benefit to its subscribers.

    This plan will now compete with Airtel's Rs. 499, where it is offering unlimited calls to all networks, 75GB data, and three months free subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime. Also, users get the benefit of Xstream services and Zee5 access. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 100 SMSes, 25GB monthly data at Rs. 199.

    Vodafone Launches Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan

    It is worth mentioning that Vodafone has recently launched a new prepaid plan. The Rs. 69 plan, offers 250MB data and 150 minutes of calling for 28 days. This plan is available in Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, NCR, and Andhra Pradesh. However, the company is also providing 100 SMSes in Gujarat and Mumbai.

    On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Mavenir, an end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network software provider, to extend its network in the industrial sector. This is the second time Vodafone has revamped its Rs. 399 plan. So, we believe that all telecom operators want to increase their ARPU by revising their postpaid plans.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue