    Vodafone offers 50% discount on Amazon Prime subscription

    Vodafone India has launched its new offer for its prepaid customers in which it is offering a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime membership.

    The newly launched offer is named as Amazon Prime for youth and this is valid for prepaid customers between the age of 18-24.

    However postpaid user between the age group of 18-24 will not avail this offer.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea announced its partnership for ZEE5 in which the content portfolio of ZEE5 will be available to Vodafone Idea customers on Vodafone Play as well as Idea Movies & TV app.

    Customers of Vodafone Idea can now enjoy the entire content catalog of ZEE5 thereby providing a seamless viewing experience via multiple devices.

    The association between the two industry leaders will help create a beneficial ecosystem for viewers that will drive the growth of video viewing in smaller cities and towns in times to come. The content of ZEE5 can be accessed by customers through Vodafone Play or idea Movies & TV app. The ZEE5 content is available across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi across genres like Kids content, Live TV and Health, and Lifestyle content.

    For the unaware, Vodafone Idea Limited has partnered with Nokia to roll out its next generation, future ready LTE network across multiple service areas.

    As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy state-of-the-art telecom equipment, including Single RAN Advanced, massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and small cells. These deployments will enable Vodafone Idea subscribers to enjoy higher-bandwidth applications and services.

    Nokia's Single RAN solution will enable Vodafone Idea Ltd. to simplify its network installation and management. The deployment of massive MIMO technology will enhance capacity and speed. Further, the installation of Nokia's small cells will supplement operator's macro network and ensure improved coverage and capacity, both indoors and outdoors, in line with the HetNet architecture to enable their next generation networks.

    Read More About: vodafone idea telecom news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
