Vodafone offers 50-minute free talk-time in select cities

With an aim to help flood victims in Northeast, India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced new offer 50-minute free talk-time to its customers.

"With monsoons in full force in Northeast, many areas are flood affected. To help people, we are offering 50 minutes free talk time to all our customers in the affected areas in the region," Vodafone India Business Head (Assam & Northeast) Nidhi Lauria said.

She further said that "At present, the new service is being offered in affected areas like Kamrup, Karimganj, and Bongaigaon in Assam, Ukhrool and Bishnupur in Manipur, and in North Tripura." "This service will continue till the end of monsoon season and around 15000 people have been covered under the scheme so far."

Vodafone also said the free talk-time offer depends on cell site data of flood affected regions and applies only to local calls.

Vodafone in association with Assam State Disaster Management is sending out constant SMS alerts on flood-related precautions. Vodafone India is also keeping a close watch on the flood situation and will take measures to take care of citizens Health Safety and Well being.

