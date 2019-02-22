ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vodafone offers 547.5 GB data at Rs.1999: Report

    Users will get unlimited calling benefit and 100 SMS per day for one year.

    By
    |

    Vodafone has now come up with a new plan in which the company is providing 547.5 GB data at Rs. 1999, Telecomtalk reported.

    Vodafone offers 547.5 GB data at Rs.1999: Report

     

    Besides this users will get unlimited calling benefit and 100 SMS per day for one year.

    However, there is a catch as this plan is only available in Kerala at present but the company is expected to launch this offer in other circles soon.

    Meanwhile India's leading telecom service provider Airtel has also introduced two long validity plan of Rs. 597 and Rs. 998.

    For the unaware, Vodafone joined hands with Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready equipment across select markets in India.

    Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged in August 2018, with the merger leading to one of the biggest telecom network integration and consolidation projects in the world. As a VIL partner, Ericsson is deploying next-generation technology with built-in customizations and innovations to deliver rich consumer experience while building a robust, future-proof network.

    As part of the contract, Ericsson is supplying radio access and transport equipment from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK 6000 microwave backhaul solution.

    These deployments will provide VIL's network with advanced LTE capabilities, high capacity, low latency microwave backhaul and enable rapid deployment 5G services in future. It will also improve VIL's spectral and energy efficiency while increasing overall network capacity. VIL customers will enjoy higher speeds while using apps, uploading and downloading files.

    Read More About: vodafone plan news telecom tariff
    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue