Vodafone offers 547.5 GB data at Rs.1999: Report

Users will get unlimited calling benefit and 100 SMS per day for one year.

Vodafone has now come up with a new plan in which the company is providing 547.5 GB data at Rs. 1999, Telecomtalk reported.

Besides this users will get unlimited calling benefit and 100 SMS per day for one year.

However, there is a catch as this plan is only available in Kerala at present but the company is expected to launch this offer in other circles soon.

Meanwhile India's leading telecom service provider Airtel has also introduced two long validity plan of Rs. 597 and Rs. 998.

For the unaware, Vodafone joined hands with Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready equipment across select markets in India.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged in August 2018, with the merger leading to one of the biggest telecom network integration and consolidation projects in the world. As a VIL partner, Ericsson is deploying next-generation technology with built-in customizations and innovations to deliver rich consumer experience while building a robust, future-proof network.

As part of the contract, Ericsson is supplying radio access and transport equipment from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK 6000 microwave backhaul solution.

These deployments will provide VIL's network with advanced LTE capabilities, high capacity, low latency microwave backhaul and enable rapid deployment 5G services in future. It will also improve VIL's spectral and energy efficiency while increasing overall network capacity. VIL customers will enjoy higher speeds while using apps, uploading and downloading files.