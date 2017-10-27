Vodafone offers unlimited local & STD calls

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announced two special voice offers for pre-paid customers in Delhi & NCR.

Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi & NCR, Vodafone India, said, "We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are pleased to extend world-class Vodafone services with a basket of offerings to mobile subscribers in Delhi NCR. The Rs 177 & Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet".

Under this new offer, the company is offering unlimited local & STD calls, free national roaming (outgoing & incoming) & 1GB data per day for the First Recharge of Rs. 496 for 84 days.

This recharge will cater especially to heavy internet users and frequent roamers. There is also another exciting offer wherein a new customer will get unlimited local & STD calling & 1GB data for 28 days at Rs. 177. These First Recharges are applicable for MNP customers also.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has announced the SuperWeek plan, offering unlimited calling and loads of data at a never before price of Rs. 69.

With Vodafone SuperWeek, customers can make unlimited local and STD calls to any network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs. 69 for a week.

For this new offer, prepaid users need to dial *444*87# if they want to activate the offer and this offer will be valid for seven days.

The company has also tied up with Micromax and announced the launch of India's lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection for just Rs.999/-.

The new smartphone is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. On the display front, the phone has a 4-inch WVGA screen. There is a 2 MP rear camera and 0.3 MP front-facing camera.