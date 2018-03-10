Vodafone Play upgrades its bouquet of regional content

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has widened its bouquet of regional content on Vodafone Play as the company added more than 5000 Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi dubbed Hollywood movies and customers also have a wide choice of watching their favourite TV shows, infotainment, live TV in their native language.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, "Regional content enables us to reach a large cross-section of our consumers to enable them to enjoy content in languages of their choice. At Vodafone, we are committed to driving democratization of Data and we see content being key towards that agenda.

The Vodafone Play video streaming mobile app allows viewers to watch more than 10,000 movies, 300 live TV channels, 50 international TV shows, 16 original mobile web series, short videos along with trending video and music content across all genres. Vodafone Play also offers international content for its viewers which includes TV shows Big Bang Theory, Flash, The Mentalist & Gotham. The shows are aired the same day as in the US.

Customers across India can download the Vodafone Play app directly from the Google Play and Apple App Store on their smartphones and it is offering free video streaming service on Vodafone Play for its subscribers till June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, the company has partnered with Samsung to offer an exciting value proposition for its customers on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones.

The offer, valid till 30th April, gives Vodafone postpaid and prepaid customers an enriched experience on their newly purchased device.

Upon the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Vodafone will gift a 1-year NETFLIX subscription to Vodafone RED postpaid customers opting for plans starting Rs 999. The offer is valid for existing Vodafone RED customers as well as new customers, including those customers who are already enjoying a Netflix gift from Vodafone. For prepaid customers, Vodafone will offer 10 GB additional data free with an unlimited recharge of Rs 199 or above for their next 10 recharges.