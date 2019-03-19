ENGLISH

    Vodafone re-introduces its 100% cashback offer for its customers: Report

    However, there is a catch as this offer will come in the form of vouchers which priced at Rs.50 each.

    By
    |

    After joining hands with Amazon Prime, Vodafone has re-introduced its 100 percent cashback offer for its customers, BGR reported.

    Vodafone re-introduces its 100% cashback offer for its customers

     

    According to a report, this offer is available on selected unlimited prepaid plans. Also, this offer is only applicable to recharges by the app. There are some changes as the telecom company has added one new plan. These plans included Rs.199, Rs.399, Rs. 458 and Rs. 509.

    However, there is a catch as this offer will come in the form of vouchers which priced at Rs.50 each. In addition, these plans offer unlimited local without FUP, 100 SMSes every day.

    The first plan starts with Rs.199 in which users are getting 1.5GB 3G/4G data every day for a period of 28 days. The Rs. 399 offers 1GB data daily for 84 days, while Rs.458 is providing 1.5 GB data for 84 days and Rs. 504 offers the same data but for 90 days.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment has announced a strategic partnership today for ZEE5.

    Under the strategic partnership, aimed at driving the growth of digital ecosystem in India, the content portfolio of ZEE5 will be available to Vodafone Idea customers on Vodafone Play as well as Idea Movies & TV app.

    According to a telecom operator, the content of ZEE5 can be accessed by customers through Vodafone Play or idea Movies & TV app. The ZEE5 content is available across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi across genres like Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content.

    Vodafone Idea subscribers will have access to the complete content portfolio of ZEE5 that includes the original web-series in Hindi and regional languages (including dubbed versions). Besides this ZEE5 offers original content in six languages - Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

    Read More About: vodafone cashback telecom news amazon
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
