Vodafone Red 399 postpaid users can get 50% benefits: Here’s how

With the entry of Reliance Jio, the telecom market segment has undergone a massive transformation. Initially, it was only the prepaid sector that faced disruption, but gradually, with the launch of the postpaid plans from Jio, the changes are evident in this segment too.

Well, the postpaid plans started getting bundled benefits in the form of additional data and subscriptions. Now, Vodafone postpaid subscribers can get their connection at a relatively lower cost. But there are some terms and conditions associated with the same.

Vodafone postpaid offer

To avail this offer, you need to apply for a Citibank credit card after subscribing to a postpaid plan in the Vodafone Red portfolio. You can avail the benefits of this offer if you have subscribed to Vodafone Red 399 plan and above. This makes the overall discount as Rs. 2,400, which can be adjusted against the plan rental cost. Notably, you will pay Rs. 200 per month for a year.

Eventually, the Vodafone Red 399 plan can be availed at 50% lower cost without no additional charges. The same benefit is available for the other plans as well but the adjustment amount will be capped at Rs. 200 per month. So, the benefits will be less than 50% for these plans.

Terms and conditions to know

As mentioned above, there are some terms and conditions associated with this plan. The Vodafone bills have to be paid using the Citibank credit card and the users should be 23 years or older. Also, the subscribers should reside in select cities such as Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. And, the users need to make a minimum Rs. 4,000 spending on the Citibank credit card within the first two months.

Vodafone RED 399 plan

When it comes to this specific Vodafone postpaid plan, you will get unlimited calls irrespectively of the network and even on roaming, 40GB of 2G/3G/4G data per month and 100 SMS. There is a Rs. 299 plan as well. This plan offers 20GB of data per month while the other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS remain the same.