Vodafone Reintroduces Rs. 95 All Rounder Pack With Calling And Data Benefits

Every single telecom operator in India is trying hard to offer to best services and plans at this moment. This is the sixth day of lockdown, and telcos are still coming up with different ways to help their customers. Now, Vodafone has come up with a new plan for its prepaid customers.

The newly launched All Rounder pack is priced at Rs. 95, where customers get talk time and data benefits. This pack will sit with other All Rounder packs which are priced at Rs. 39, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79.

Vodafone Rs. 95 All Rounder Prepaid Pack: Details

The All Rounder plan of Rs. 95 offers 200MB data and talk time of Rs. 74 (local and national). This plan is valid for 56 days. This is the second time that the company has launched this plan. Earlier, the plan used to provide 500MB data and a talk time of Rs. 95 for only 28 days.

If we talk about the differences, then the validity of this plan has been increased now, and the data benefits have been decreased. There is another catch with this plan. The plan is not available in all 22 circles, where the telco is operating. The company is providing this facility in circles like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Kerala. This is worth noting that Idea users can also avail the benefit of this All Rounder Pack.

What Is The Benefit For All Rounder Packs

The All Rounder or Minimum Recharge packs have been launched by both Airtel and Vodafone to increase their average revenue per user. These plans are specially designed to extend the validity of the existing plans. Currently, Airtel is offering three Minimum Recharge plans, which start from Rs. 45 and goes up to Rs. 79, while Vodafone is offering four packs in the same category.

