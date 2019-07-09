ENGLISH

    Vodafone Revised Rs 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Here's What Users Will Get

    By
    |

    Vodafone has revised its Rs. 139 plan for its prepaid users. The prepaid plan launched back in April this year with benefits of 5GB data, unlimited calling and 300SMSes for 28 days.

    Vodafone Revised Rs 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan

     

    The plan has now been revised to offer 3GB data for the entire validity. This means that the users will now get reduced data benefits, reports TelecomTalk.

    This also comes in direct competition with Airtel's recently launched R. 148 prepaid plan where the company offers 3GB of data. The Rs. 148 plan comes with a validity of 28 days along with unlimited, local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition, subscribers will also get Wynk Music and Airtel TV subscription.

    Revised Rs. 129 And R. 169 Plan

    Vodafone has also revised Rs. 129 prepaid plan where the user will now get 2GB of data benefit and unlimited voice calling. While Rs. 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

    However Airtel and Idea also offers Rs 119 and Rs 169 prepaid recharges across the country as open market plans, the report said.

    Vodafone Brings Back Asha & Bala In Latest Campaign

    Vodafone Idea India's leading telecommunications service provider has also announced the launch of a new campaign encouraging people to #LiveMore with Vodafone SuperNet 4G.

    The campaign shows the affable elderly couple inaugurating a new restaurant, Asha's Kitchen and captures the ease with which they use mobile technology and data to fulfill their dreams. It talks about the possibilities that Vodafone SuperNet 4G offers to the customers.

    Featuring veteran Bharatanatyam dancers and Padma Bhushan awardees, C.P. Shanta and V.P. Dhananjayan, the campaign has four ads, conceptualized by Vodafone Idea's creative agency, Ogilvy & Mather India. One of the ads also features famous Indian pop and playback singer, Usha Uthup, enjoying a hearty meal at Asha's Kitchen.

     

    Our take On Revising Plans

    Not only Vodafone but almost telcos are revising plans to lure more customers. So we believe that launching and revising new plans will definitely attract more users and this will help company to get more market share.

