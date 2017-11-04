Vodafone rolls out MNP service for RCom users

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone India has rolled new service in which Anil Ambani- owned Reliance communications customers of Assam & North East can now use Vodafone network for facilitating their Port-out requests.

This is being done to facilitate porting out and ease of connectivity for customers facing network shutdown, the company said.

Nidhi Lauria, Business Head - Assam and North East, Vodafone India, said, "We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network and price."

"In line with this endeavor, we are very pleased to extend our superior services and value for money propositions to all mobile subscribers in Assam and North East facing network shutdown. We urge all such mobile customers to join Vodafone SuperNet and avail world class service experience," Lauria further said.

For generating this service, users can follow these steps:

* Go to network settings on their mobile handsets & manually select Vodafone network.

* Generate MNP code by sending PORT Reliance Number> to 1900.

* Submit this MNP code along with Mandatory documents and photographs at the nearest Vodafone store or Vodafone retailer.

* For any assistance on MNP, customers can call 1800 1234567 (toll-free) from any phone.

Ever since Reliance Communications announced its plan that it will 4G focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business, incumbents operator are trying are trying to grab the former users.

Recently Airtel has given advertisement in one of the leading media organization saying that "Airtel welcomes Reliance Communications customers, switch to India's fastest network.

"It says that "Switch to India's fastest network without changing your number. Enjoy unlimited calling and lots of data. Call 1800-103-1111 (toll-free)."