Vodafone rolls out VoLTE services in Maharashtra & Goa

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today announced the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Maharashtra & Goa with cities like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Vasai.

Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone's Data Strong Network.

Ashish Chandra, Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone India, said, "We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernize our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers. We are delighted that Vodafone is now launching VoLTE services in Maharashtra & Goa beginning with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Vasai, and Goa and will soon extend it to other key cities. Vodafone VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Maharashtra & Goa to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices."

Currently, the company is offering its VoLTE support to OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 8, Honor View 10, 9i, 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt.

Meanwhile, Idea has also announced has announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services for employees, in select markets starting from 1st March 2018.

Idea's VoLTE services will be launched in over 30 cities across 4 circles including the key cities of Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Pune, Goa, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Hyderabad among others, in the first half of the month. Idea plans to cover all 20 4G circles with VoLTE services by the end of April '18.

Initially, the service will be available for employees, to experience Idea VoLTE which will offer ultra High Definition call quality as compared to a standard voice call. Idea VoLTE services on the high-speed 4G network will enable users to simultaneously have un-interrupted internet experience while using voice service.

Users will be able to call all mobile and landline networks using Idea's VoLTE service. It will allow users to automatically be routed to 3G/2G when they move out of 4G network while on the call using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC) technology, thus ensuring continuous call connectivity.

Idea VoLTE will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM. idea is partnering with several handset manufacturers to ensure availability of Idea VoLTE capable devices in the market, prior to the commercial launch. Huawei has already released Over the Air (OTA) update for select devices, while One Plus and Xiaomi will be releasing it soon, enabling their users to experience Idea VoLTE.