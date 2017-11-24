Vodafone offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calls for 28 days at Rs. 199

Every now and then, the telecom operators in India are coming up with a new plan in order to lure the consumers. Now, Vodafone has introduced the Rs. 199 plan for its subscribers.

The new Rs. 199 Vodafone plan offers unlimited calls and 1GB of data per day for a period of 28 days to the users. But it does involve some terms and conditions as well. Notably, the Rs. 199 plan is valid only for the prepaid subscribers. It offers 1GB data per day for 28 days as mentioned above. But the unlimited calling has a FUP. You can make up to 250 minutes of free calls per day and 1,000 minutes of free calls per week and this includes both local and STD calls to any network.

Once this daily FUP of 250 minutes is exceeded, then you will be charged 30 paise per minute. According to a report by India Today, the terms and conditions mention that you cannot make calls to over 300 unique numbers in a period of seven days. This new pack is right now claimed to be applicable for those Vodafone subscribers in Delhi-NCR alone.

Recently, Vodafone announced a few more prepaid plans. The company had introduced the Rs. 458 plan giving 1GB of data per day for 70 days. Also, the plan gives users access to unlimited local as well as STD calls irrespective of the network. The daily limit for voice calls is 250 minutes per day and the same on a weekly basis is 1000 minutes. This plan is also available only for select prepaid Vodafone subscribers in India.

To check if your number is eligible for any such offer, you can go to the MyVodafone app on your smartphone or dial *121# or call the customer care number.