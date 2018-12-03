Vodafone's new Rs 159 plan offers 1 GB data per day for 28 days

With an aim to give tough competition to Reliance Jio and Airtel, country's largest telecom player Vodafone Idea has come up with a new prepaid plan of Rs.159.

Under Rs 159 plan users will get 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS and unlimited calls benefits for 28 days, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report, the unlimited voice calling benefit comes with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

However there is a cap as the telco is capping the voice calls to 100 unique numbers, the report added.

Meanwhile, the company has joined hands with Huawei for Mate 20 Pro in which the company will provide 20 percent rental savings per month for 12 months on Red/Nirvana Post-paid rental plans of Rs.499 and above.

At the same time, Vodafone Idea limited customers can avail 1.1 GB data per day for 12 recharges /months for recharges worth Rs. 199.

For those who are not aware Vodafone Idea has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore in Q2.

The merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular was completed on August 31, 2018.

The telco also informed that the data volumes expanded to 2,260 Petabytes during the quarter as the usage per data customer increased to 5.6 GB per month (vs 5.0 GB in Q1FY19) and the overall broadband customer base increased to 99.7 million, a net addition of 4.4 million.

The broadband subscriber penetration now stands at 23.6 percent. Voice volume remained flat due to low seasonal demand during the quarter.

The company has also expanded our broadband network coverage and capacity by adding 24,866 broadband sites (3G+4G) during the quarter, taking the overall broadband site count to 365,575.