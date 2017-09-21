Vodafone SuperNet now covers 800 towns in Karnataka

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone India said that with the rollout of 5400+ new sites, Vodafone services are now present in 11,000+ towns in Karnataka. With this addition, Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G is now present in 800+ towns in the state.

These state of the art sites strengthen Vodafone's network in Karnataka, providing seamless connectivity to a higher data savvy customer base.

Amit Kapur, Business Head - Karnataka, Vodafone India, said, "We are proud to announce that over 800 towns in Karnataka are now covered by Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service. With a highly technology savvy customer base, Karnataka is a strong growth market for Vodafone. The rate of smartphone adoption and consumption of mobile data is perceptibly high and our customers need consistently super fast data speeds."

Kapur said, "Over the past year, Vodafone has invested over Rs 1200 crores on ramping up a network, setting up 5400+ additional sites across 800+ towns and ensuring all 3G sites are enhanced by 4G technology. We remain committed to continuing to invest in technology, products, and services to ensure sure our customers in Karnataka enjoy a superior mobile voice and data experience."

The company has launched its Vodafone launched SuperNet 4G services in Karnataka in early 2016 to deliver a superior data experience to its subscribers. Since then, Vodafone has expanded its SuperNet 4G footprint to major towns including Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli- Dharwad, Bellary, Udupi, Shimoga, Bidar, Hassan, Hospet, Davangere, Chitradurga, Gulbarga, Raichur, Tumkur, Bhadravati, Gadag-Betigere, Bijapur and more.

Vodafone also has a large retail footprint with 650+ retail stores spread across prominent localities across the region, making it convenient for customers to access Vodafone's products and services.

The company also offers multiple propositions to its consumers ranging from highly aggressive data products, attractive handset tie-ups, entertainment & utility Apps like Vodafone Play, My Vodafone App, and Vodafone M-pesa.