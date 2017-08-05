Vodafone ties up with Discovery: Adds 12 HD and SD channels

India's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone has tied up with Discovery Communications as part of which the company has added 12 HD and SD Discovery India channels which users can stream from Vodafone Play.

"Vodafone Play will offer a bouquet of 12 channels from Discovery Communications India portfolio on its platform. From science to traveling, Vodafone Play user has a wide choice of viewing channels like Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery (ID), Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, Discovery Tamil and a sports channel DSPORT," the company said.

Commenting on the partnership, Dipankar Ghoshal, National Head - VAS, and Content, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone Play is a single window offering content across genres and languages and this association with Discovery strengthens our infotainment category."

Ghosal said, "All consumers, including the Velvet Rope Generation, can now watch what they want, when they want and how they want. Our partnership with Discovery Communications will make their channels now accessible to Vodafone Play users to be viewed at their convenience."

Vijay Rajput, Sr Vice President, Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Discovery Communications India, said, "As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering more content, across more screens, to more people."

"We are happy that Vodafone Play subscribers will now have access to Discovery's rich storytelling at their fingertips," he further added.

Globally, Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications.

Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 57 more, and has fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of 31st March 2017, Vodafone had 516 million mobile customers and 18 million fixed broadband, customers.