    Vodafone To Acquire All Idea Postpaid Customers In Eight Circles

    Vodafone has recently announced that there will be no postpaid connections under Idea. This means the former will acquire all Idea customers under its Red postpaid services. Now, it has been reported that the operator will start acquiring Idea's postpaid customers from May 11, 2020.

    As of now, the Nirvana postpaid plans are available in eight circles, such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Orissa, Punjab, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The company has also shared this information on its official website.

    The website says, "Starting May 11th, all our valued Postpaid Nirvana customers in Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam & North East, Up West, UP East will be a part of the Vodafone RED family. With this change, we are ready to welcome you with more; more benefits; more offers also more of everything."

    Furthermore, Idea postpaid customers will now have to MyVodafone app or Vodafone application as against the MyIdea app or its website. This applies to all postpaid users, including the enterprise segment. In terms of benefits, then Idea customers will now get free access to Netflix Amazon Prime, and Zee5 subscription.

    "We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone Red brand," Avneesh Khosla, MD Vodafone Idea said earlier.

    Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plans: Details

    At present, the company is offering two postpaid under its Nirvana segment. The first plan is priced at Rs. 399, where it is offering unlimited calls, 40GB data, and free-roaming. It also ships 100 messages per day. The second plan is priced at Rs. 499, which offers unlimited calling, 75GB data, and 100 messages per day. It also includes free roaming services.

    In addition, the company is offering data carry forward, iPhone security, and Amazon Prime membership. If we talk about Vodafone's plans, then the operator is offering five postpaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 548, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999, respectively. It seems that this is also part of the company's strategy to reduce its spending as separate services require different infrastructure and workforce.

    Read More About: vodafone
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
