What Is Jio Exclusive Offer And How Is It Going To Help Buyers? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has joined hands with HMD Global for its JioExclusive offer. Under this partnership, the newly launched smartphone -- the Nokia C01 Plus will be more affordable to the buyers. The offer is available on all retail stores; however, buyers have to enroll themselves on the company application (My Jio).

After enrolling on the My Jio application, all buyers will get an instant 10 percent discount on the exact price of the smartphone. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,399. It is important to note that this is not the first time when Reliance Jio launched a Jio Exclusive offer with a smartphone player.

Earlier, the telecom operator partnered with Infinix for its smartphone called the Smart 5A. Under this benefit, users are getting a discount of Rs. 550 with the smartphone. Besides, Jio offers coupons worth Rs. 1,199; however, buyers have to recharge their number with Rs. 249 pack.

Here Are Details Of Jio Exclusive Offer

For the unaware, the JioExclusive program is designed to offer exclusive benefits on a particular device. However, to avail this offer non-Jio customers have to opt to purchase Jio SIM or they have to migrate their number to Jio via mobile number portability. To access the benefit, buyers have to tap on the My coupon code section of the portal and redeem the same offer. The telecom operator has also partnered with Oppo to offer discounts with the newly launched device.

Reliance Jio Plans To Join Hands With More Brands: Check Details

Apart from joining hands with these brands, the telecom operator is likely to partner with all leading smartphone players, including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and more for an exclusive offer. Under the same offer, Reliance Jio is expected to provide cashback, zero-cost EMI, and screen replacement.

The company is also joining hands with retailers to set up their displays for the JioPhone Next. The company might be providing a demo of the smartphone via displays. These offers are expected to help Reliance Jio to get 2G users on the Jio platform. Meanwhile, Airtel is reportedly planning to bring bundle devices with smartphone makers. The telecom operator is likely to join hands with Lava, Karbonn, and HMD.

"Airtel's device offering is ready but the question is subsidy and if they would be able to match Jio's offering. Airtel has sorted out specifications but it will be difficult to match the pricing with subsidy for them ... but it will come up with an offering," a source was quoted by ET.

It is worth noting that these partnerships are expected to help both telecom operators and companies, as this will increase their user base and sales of smartphones. But, in the case of buyers are using Vodafone-Idea numbers, then they have to use MNP and opt for Airtel and Reliance Jio numbers.

On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea has no plans to come up with these benefits due to its financial condition. The telecom operator is facing a lot of trouble and looking for the Department of Telecommunication support.

Best Mobiles in India