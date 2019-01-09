ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

What you need to know about Airtel's plan under Rs. 550

The first plan comes with Rs 169 in which users are getting 1 GB of high-speed internet day data daily, along with 100 SMS per day.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Almost all telecom players are launching and revising its tariff plans to attract new users. In fact, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has recently has come up Rs. 76 plan in which the company is providing a talk time of Rs. 26 for 28 days.

    What you need to know about Airtel's plan under Rs. 550

     

    This also includes 100 MB of 3G/4G data along with 60 paise per minute local and STD calls.

    In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, under Rs 550.

    Airtel Prepaid Plans at Rs. 169

    The first plan comes with Rs 169 in which users are getting 1 GB of high-speed internet day data daily, along with 100 SMS per day. Besides this, the company is providing unlimited Local, STD and roaming call for a period of 28 days.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs. 249

    The second plan is priced at Rs 249 in which the customers get 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day for 28 days. It also includes unlimited all Local, STD and national roaming calls along with 100 SMS daily.

    Airtel Prepaid plans at Rs 399

    Under this plan, users are getting 1.4 GB data and 100 SMS per day for 88 days. It also includes unlimited all Local, STD and national roaming calls.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs 448

    The Rs 448 offers 1.5GB of data each day, coupled with 100 national SMS. However, this plan is valid for 82 days.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs 509

    This plan is valid for 90 days and customers are getting unlimited calling with 100 national SMS per day paired with 1.4GB of data per day.

    Read More About: airtel telecom news tariff
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue