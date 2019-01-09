What you need to know about Airtel's plan under Rs. 550

Almost all telecom players are launching and revising its tariff plans to attract new users. In fact, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has recently has come up Rs. 76 plan in which the company is providing a talk time of Rs. 26 for 28 days.

This also includes 100 MB of 3G/4G data along with 60 paise per minute local and STD calls.

In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, under Rs 550.

Airtel Prepaid Plans at Rs. 169

The first plan comes with Rs 169 in which users are getting 1 GB of high-speed internet day data daily, along with 100 SMS per day. Besides this, the company is providing unlimited Local, STD and roaming call for a period of 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs. 249

The second plan is priced at Rs 249 in which the customers get 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day for 28 days. It also includes unlimited all Local, STD and national roaming calls along with 100 SMS daily.

Airtel Prepaid plans at Rs 399

Under this plan, users are getting 1.4 GB data and 100 SMS per day for 88 days. It also includes unlimited all Local, STD and national roaming calls.

Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs 448

The Rs 448 offers 1.5GB of data each day, coupled with 100 national SMS. However, this plan is valid for 82 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan at Rs 509

This plan is valid for 90 days and customers are getting unlimited calling with 100 national SMS per day paired with 1.4GB of data per day.