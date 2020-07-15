Where To Watch RIL 43rd Annual General Meeting: What To Expect? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Industries is all set to host its virtual Annual General Meeting on Wednesday via several platforms. The 43rd AGM is likely to attract a mass audience as the company is selling its stake to global firms, including technology firms and one lakh shareholders from 500 different places.

The meeting is expected to start at 2 PM today via RIL's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook page. Besides, the company also allows users to watch the AGM through its newly launched video-conferencing app called JioMeet.

Also, the company has announced the launch of a chatbot for its customers, shareholders, media, and investors. The newly launched chatbot is powered by Haptik, and it can be accessed through WhatsApp. However, there are some steps that allow you to use the chatbot so that you can watch the AGM Live.

How To Use RIL Chatbot

Step 1: First, you need to send Hi message on +917977111111, to get the access.

Step 2: Then, you will get options through a message, and then you have to send a keyword to the assistant. After that, it allows you to select a number so that you can proceed further.

What To Expect From RIL AGM Specially For Jio

To boost its shareholders' confidence, it is expected that RIL will discuss Jio's journey, and how did it become net debt-free, before the given time. Then, the company is likely to share details about its deal with Facebook, and the products they are planning to bring through this partnership.

The company might share details about its payment services JioPhone 3, JioFiber business, its deal with Saudi Amaco, and how to attract more subscribers on the Reliance Jio platform. Similarly, brokerage firms expect that the company will discuss its deal with Facebook.

"The focus of the AGM is expected to be largely on product launches around RIL's partnership with Facebook potentially ranging from integration of JioMart with WhatsApp, and launch of a large product ecosystem (Super App) where Jio could integrate its services with WhatsApp," said Goldman Sachs.

Best Mobiles in India