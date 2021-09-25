Why Are Minors Not Allowed To Purchase SIM Cards From Telecom Operators? News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication has come up with new norms where minors are not allowed to get the SIM. This means if any customer is less than 18 years, then he/ she cannot buy SIM from telecom operators in the country. Besides, minors customers are not allowed to apply for fixed-line connections also.

Customer Acquisition Form Should Be Filled To Get The New SIM

According to DoT, for buying the new SIM, customers have to fill a form called the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). The form is specially designed for customers and telecom operators. It is a contract between customers and the telecom service providers. These forms come with terms and conditions, which should be accepted by customers and TSPs.

DoT Section 11 For SIM Cards: Check Here For All Details

As per the Department of Telecommunications directions, customers should be above 18 years. Customers should have a sound mind while signing a form or contract. All customers should not be disqualified to meet the norms of the contract. Additionally, DoT has already shared guidelines with all telecom operators in the country and asked them to meet all the regulations.

How Many SIM Is Allowed?

As per DoT laws, a customer can purchase 18 SIMs in his and her name, where 9 SIMs for the normal communications, whereas 9 SIMs can be accessed by M2M communications. However, to get M2M SIM, customers have to file a verification form and end customers have to file new details. if they transfer their devices.

How To Check SIM On Your Aadhaar Card

The growing case of fraud SIM cards has forced DoT to announce new measures to check the unauthorized SIM on your names.

Here Are Some Steps To Check Unauthorised SIM: Check Here

Step 1: Customers need to go tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in website.

Step 2: Now, they have to enter their mobile number in the box and tap on the request OTP option.

Step 3: After that, customers have to enter the OTP in the box and tap on the submit option.

Step 4: Now, customers are allowed to see all mobile numbers, which have been linked with their Aadhaar card.

