ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Reliance Jio Calls On Other Networks Will Be Free From January 2021

    By
    |

    Last year, TRAI decided to discontinue the interconnect usage charges (IUC) until January 2021; however, that deadline is going to end soon. This means that Reliance Jio calls on the other networks will be free from next month. Currently, the company is charging 6 paise per minute to non-Jio users.

    Why Reliance Jio Calls On Other Networks Will Be Free From January

     

    "On the basis of comments received from stakeholders in writing and during the open house discussion, and its own analysis, the Authority has prescribed the revised date of applicability of Bill and Keep (BAK) regime, i.e. zero termination charges in respect of wireless to wireless domestic calls, with effect from January 1, 2021," the telecom regulator said earlier.

    Interconnection Usage Charges Will Be Zero From January

    As per the TRAI order, there will be no IUC charges from January 2021, which means that the telecom operators cannot charge a single penny to their customers for making calls on other networks. In case the telecom regulator comes up with a new consultation paper that postpones this IUC rule, then Reliance Jio users have to pay for calls. However, this is the last week of the month and TRAI has not announced any new rule, which means the calls will be free from next month and all Reliance Jio users can call on another network without any FUP minutes.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Comes With FUP

    It is worth noting that Reliance Jio prepaid packs start from Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 4,999. These packs ship non-Jio FUP from 300 minutes to 12,000 minutes. These packs offer 1GB to 3GB of data. These plans are priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 555, Rs. 777, Rs. 2121, Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2,599, Rs. 598, Rs. 349, Rs. 999, Rs. 401, and Rs. 4,999.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X