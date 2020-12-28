Why Reliance Jio Calls On Other Networks Will Be Free From January 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Last year, TRAI decided to discontinue the interconnect usage charges (IUC) until January 2021; however, that deadline is going to end soon. This means that Reliance Jio calls on the other networks will be free from next month. Currently, the company is charging 6 paise per minute to non-Jio users.

"On the basis of comments received from stakeholders in writing and during the open house discussion, and its own analysis, the Authority has prescribed the revised date of applicability of Bill and Keep (BAK) regime, i.e. zero termination charges in respect of wireless to wireless domestic calls, with effect from January 1, 2021," the telecom regulator said earlier.

Interconnection Usage Charges Will Be Zero From January

As per the TRAI order, there will be no IUC charges from January 2021, which means that the telecom operators cannot charge a single penny to their customers for making calls on other networks. In case the telecom regulator comes up with a new consultation paper that postpones this IUC rule, then Reliance Jio users have to pay for calls. However, this is the last week of the month and TRAI has not announced any new rule, which means the calls will be free from next month and all Reliance Jio users can call on another network without any FUP minutes.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Comes With FUP

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio prepaid packs start from Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 4,999. These packs ship non-Jio FUP from 300 minutes to 12,000 minutes. These packs offer 1GB to 3GB of data. These plans are priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 555, Rs. 777, Rs. 2121, Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2,599, Rs. 598, Rs. 349, Rs. 999, Rs. 401, and Rs. 4,999.

