Why Vodafone-Idea Needs To Raise Tariffs of Prepaid And Postpaid Plans? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone -Idea will require to increase the prices of its 4G packs, despite the government is working on a relief package. Notably, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio are waiting for relief measures from the Department of Telecommunication, especially Vodafone-Idea.

However, brokerage firm Edelweiss believes that Vodafone-Idea needs to increase tariffs soon. It is important to mention the telecom operator wants a new definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), reduce levies in spectrum usage charges. In addition, the telcos want DoT to exclude non-telecom items, a moratorium on AGR, and a reduction in the license fee.

"We believe these measures along with capital infusion may give Vodafone Idea (VI) the much-needed relief. Even so, the structural issue undermining the sector can be solved only with a sizable tariff hike for 4G prepaid customers," Edelweiss said in a recent note.

For the unaware, the company has recently made several changes in the prepaid and postpaid segments. In fact, the company has removed Rs. 49 pack from its platform. Besides, the company has launched new postpaid family packs.

Vodafone-Idea Family Postpaid Packs: Here Are Details

The company offers two new packs, which are priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,299. The first newly launched plan of Rs. 1,699 offers extra three connections, unlimited data, unlimited calling, (local, STD, national, and roaming), and 3000 messages per month.

It includes access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. Also, users will get access to international & Domestic airport lounges without any extra cost, and seven days international roaming pack worth Rs. 2999. In addition, users will get ISD calls to the United States of America at 50 paise and the UK at Rs. 3 per minute.

The second family pack of Rs. 2,299 offers five connections, unlimited data, and unlimited calling for one month. It includes access to Netflix and Amazon Prime for one year.

This pack also ships Vi app and & TV subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year, free international calls, and access to International & Domestic airport lounges. Apart from these packs, the company offers three packs that are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,299.

Best Mobiles in India