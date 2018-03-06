Withdraw your captioned notice and issue a public apology: COAI tells Jio

It seems that ongoing war of words between Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio is not going to end soon as the former charged the latter of 'attacking, belittling and making false imputations' against it, and asked its latest member to refrain from issuing legal threats. It also sought the public apology from Jio for its recent remarks.

COAI in a letter to Jio said that " You are advised to withdraw your captioned notice and issue a public apology to us for your notice." Adding that your captioned notices are patently misconceived and based on assertions that are false to our knowledge. The Press Release expresses our concern and grievances against the TTO (Telecom Tariff Order) and the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)."

"It was issued in good faith in furtherance of our duty as an industry association inter alia to call attention to regulatory decisions that are detrimental to the growth and development of the telecom sector," COAI further said.

It said that "Merely because Reliance Jio (RJIL) happens to disagree with the position that the COAI has taken in the Press Release, does not and cannot imply, as your captioned notice has sought to, that the COAI harbours any malicious intentions against RJIL."

It also accused Jio of attempting to malign the reputation of COAI every time the association took a stand which the company did not agree with.

The world's smallest Dell XPS 13 (2018): First impressions

As an industry association, COAI has the duty to raise grave issues concerning the growth and development of the telecom sector," Mathews said, adding that Jio's allegations against the industry were uncalled for and in bad taste.