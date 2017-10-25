ZTE and Idea Cellular sign 100G WDM Backbone Network Project contract

ZTE Corporation a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions provider has now announced that that it has signed a 100G WDM Backbone Network Project and metro area network (MAN) construction contract with Idea Cellular.

As the third largest mobile operator in India, Idea Cellular has a long-term strategic partnership with ZTE. With more than 189 million subscribers, Idea Cellular provides GSM, UMTS and FDD-LTE services across India.

"As network bandwidths grow rapidly, Idea Cellular urgently needs to upgrade its existing network from a 10G system to a 10G&100G hybrid transport system to ensure the large-capacity long-haul service transport capability," the company said in its media release.

The gear vendor said that its optical transport key product, ZXONE 9700, obtained 95 percent market share in the MAN project. ZTE's ZXONE 9700 is an OTN device with ultra-large cross-connect capacity. The product supports up to 64T cross-connect capacity and 100G/beyond 100G transmission rates to implement large-capacity long-haul transmission. It enables ODUK/Packet/VC unified cross-connect platform to provide 'both rigid and elastic' private line networks featuring unified transport for enterprise customers.

ZXONE also has CDCF ROADM function, covering all scenarios from the edge aggregation layer to the core backbone layer of the operator, fully meeting the operators' requirements for transparent transmission, flexible scheduling, aggregation processing of mass data services and service management monitoring. With over 300 100G network application cases and the total fiber length of 100G networks built exceeding 300,000km around the world,

ZTE has been leading the industry in the 100G/beyond 100G innovation technology. According to the latest report from GlobalData, a renowned consulting firm, ZTE is the only equipment provider rated as a "Leader" in both core OTN product and metro OTN product classes.

And now with the deal signed ZTE will be helping Idea Cellular adapt to future service development and the follow-up evolution. Idea Cellular is upgrading its existing transport network to a 10G-100G hybrid transport system to ensure it is able to meet the exponential growth in demand for traffic for its mobile services.