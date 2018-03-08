Vodafone offers 1-year NETFLIX subscription and 10 GB additional data on Samsung S9, S9+

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has partnered with Samsung to offer an exciting value proposition for its customers on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Under this new partnership, Vodafone is offering one-year NETFLIX subscription to Vodafone RED postpaid customers opting for plans starting Rs 999. The offer is valid for existing Vodafone RED customers as well as new customers, including those customers who are already enjoying a Netflix gift from Vodafone. For prepaid customers, Vodafone will offer 10 GB additional data free with an unlimited recharge of Rs 199 or above for their next 10 recharges.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to roll out this exciting offer to our customers on purchasing the next generation smartphone - Samsung S9. Increasingly, people are streaming content on the go and mobiles are becoming the preferred screen for entertainment. Vodafone strives to provide excellent value propositions to it's postpaid and prepaid customers encouraging them to upgrade their smartphones for a superior voice and data experience."

To recall South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its flagship smartphones -- Galaxy S9 and S9+ -- in the Indian market priced at Rs 57,900 onwards.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be offered at a price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively for 64GB variants and Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 respectively for 256GB variants. The handsets will be available from March 16.

The company has also tied up with other operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel for the same products.