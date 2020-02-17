Vodafone 4G Plans: Best Vodafone 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details

Home Vodafone 4g plans

Vodafone India offers unlimited combo plans with daily data benefits and unlimited voice calls to any network without any additional charges. However, when it comes to benefits, subscribers will get to enjoy the Vodafone Play and others except for unlimited voice calling, SMS and data benefits.

Here are the Vodafone 4G prepaid plans available across all the operational circles listed for interested subscribers. Most of these pans come with additional benefits such as Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription also.

Vodafone 4G Prepaid Plans

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 16 1GB 1 day All Circles Free Vodafone Play for one day Rs. 129 2GB data 14 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 149 2GB data 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 199 1GB/day 21 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 249 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 299 2GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 379 6GB 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 398 3GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 449 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 70 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 558 3GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 699 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 1,499 24GB 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions Rs. 2,399 1.5GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions

Vodafone Rs. 16 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 16 prepaid plan is a daily plan that delivers 1GB of data for a period of one day. This plan comes with free Vodafone Play access as well.

Vodafone Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid comes with benefits such as 2GB of data all throughout the vailidity period of 14 days. This plan is bundled with additional benefits such as Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Vodafone Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 149 prepaid plan of Vodafone is similar to the Rs. 129 prepaid plan but stretches the validity period. Well, this prepaid plan offers 2GB of data throughout its validity, which is 28 days. Besides this, there are unlimited voice calling to any network and subscriptions to Zee5 and Vodafone Play as well.

Vodafone Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan is the cheapest daily data unlimited combo plan. This prepaid plan delivers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days. And, there is unlimited voice calling support to any network without an additional cost. It also comes with Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 219 prepaid plan bundles 1GB of data per day for a relatively longer validity period of 28 days. It brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling to all networks and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Vodafone Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan from Vodafone provides subscribers with benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling without any concern, and free Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Vodafone Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan also brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

The Vodafone Rs. 379 prepaid plan offers subscribers 6GB of data that is valid for a period of 84 days. Besides this, users can also make unlimited and free voice calls to any network and enjoy Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. Notably, this plan could benefit those who do not use much of mobile data.

Vodafone Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

For the heavy mobile data users, Vodafone has a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 398. This prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 3GB of daily data that is valid for a period of 28 days. And, there are Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions too.

Vodafone Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. This tariff plan also lets subscribers make unlimited voice calls to any network without paying any additional cost, Vodafone Play, and Zee5 subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 449 priced Vodafone prepaid plan delivers subscribers with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 555 prepaid plan pumps in benefits such as 1.5GB of data for a validity period of 70 days. Similar to the other plans, this one also comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions to users.

Vodafone Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 558 prepaid plan is valid for 56 days. This plan delivers 3GB of data per day. After subscribing to this prepaid tariff plan, subscribers will be able to get free Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 699 tariff plan comes with a validity of 84 days. This plan offers benefits such as 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network without an additional cost, Zee5 subscription, and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days. This yearly data plan is meant for those who do not use a lot of mobile data as it offers only 24GB of data throughout its validity period. The other benefits include unlimited voice calls and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is a yearly plan with a validity of 365 days. Subscribers of this plan will get 1.5GB of data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Best Vodafone Plans With 28 Days Validity

A slew of Vodafone prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calling to any network and data benefits for a validity period of 28 days. Here these plans with 28 days validity are listed below.

Vodafone Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 149 priced Vodafone prepaid plan provides benefits such as 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 219 prepaid plan from Vodafone delivers 1GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling benefits and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

The Vodafone Rs. 249 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data for a validity period of 28 days. Apart from this, subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling benefits and subscription to Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 299 prepaid plan is bundled with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 for a validity period of 28 days. Notably, this is the most affordable plan from the telco providing 2GB of daily data.

Vodafone Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

The Rs, 398 prepaid plan from Vodafone is for the heavy data users as it provides 3GB of data benefit per day for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls to any network, Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Best Vodafone Plans With 56 Days Validity

Vodafone has a few plans that provide unlimited voice calls and a specific amount of data benefits among others for a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes with benefits including 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network without any additional cost, and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services for a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 449 prepaid plan from Vodafone is bundled with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for 56 days.

Best Vodafone Plans With 84 Days Validity

Looking for prepaid plans with 84 days validity? Here are a few of them from Vodafone providing unlimited voice calling benefits among others.

Vodafone Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 379 prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data throughout the validity period of 84 days. It provides other benefits such as unlimited and free voice calls to any network and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 699 prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network, and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for a validity period of 84 days.

Best Vodafone Plans With 365 Days Validity

Vodafone provides prepaid plans with a year-long validity period. Here are a couple of yearly plans from the telco available for subscribers.

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 24GB of data for the entire validity period of 365 days. Its other benefits are unlimited voice calls and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is valid for 365 days. Subscribers of this plan will get 1.5GB of data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Best Vodafone Plans Offering 1GB/Day

The unlimited combo plans from Vodafone that offer daily data benefits provide a minimum of 1GB of data per day apart from the other benefits that all the prepaid plans from the telco are bundled with.

Vodafone Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers subscribers with 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days, unlimited voice calling and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 219 prepaid plan provides 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, unlimited voice calling and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Best Vodafone Plans Offering 1.5GB/Day

Some Vodafone prepaid plans provide 1.5GB of data per day. These plans are similar to the other prepaid plans with daily data benefits expect for the amount of data offered.

Vodafone Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 249 prepaid plan offers subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day for of 21 days of validity. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

Vodafone Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 555 prepaid plan has a validity period of 70 days. This tariff plan provides 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for users.

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is a long-term plan offering 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and subscription to Zee5 and Vodafone Play for a validity of 365 days.

Best Vodafone Plans Offering 2GB/Day

Some Vodafone prepaid plans provide benefits including 2GB of data per day. Here these plans are detailed below

Vodafone Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 449 prepaid plan provides benefits such as with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for a period of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Subscribers of the Vodafone Rs. 699 prepaid plan get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for a validity period of 84 days.

Best Vodafone Plans Offering 3GB/Day

Among the Vodafone prepaid plans, a few offer the highest data benefit, which is 3GB of daily data. These prepaid plans are listed below for the subscribers who use a lot of data.

Vodafone Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 3GB of daily data that is valid for a period of 28 days. And, there are Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions apart from unlimited voice calling benefits.

Vodafone Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Rs. 558 prepaid plan delivers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone Red Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Red postpaid plans have been upgraded to provide more benefits to the subscribers. Going by the same, these plans provide data rollover benefits as well to the subscribers. Here, are the Vodafone Red postpaid plans detailed for you.

Price Data Validity Circle Description Additional Perks Rs. 399 40GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year, Complimentary Mobile Insurance, Zee5 subscription Rs. 499 75GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year, Amazon Prime subscription for 1 year, Complimentary Mobile Insurance, Zee5 subscription Rs. 999 Unlimited 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day 1 year Netflix on your TV &Mobile, 7 days iRoam pack, Access to International &Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, ISD calls to UA &Canada @ 50p/min, UK @ Rs3/min, 1 year membership to Amazon Prime, Zee5 membership, Vodafone Play membership, Flat 10% OFF on hotel bookings, Unlimited data &Unlimited Calls anywhere in India Rs. 598 80GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year, Complimentary Mobile Insurance, Zee5 subscription Rs. 749 120GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year, Complimentary Mobile Insurance, Zee5 subscription Rs. 999 200GB 30 Days All Circle Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day Vodafone Play subscription for 1 year, Complimentary Mobile Insurance, Zee5 subscription

Below are the various Vodafone Red postpaid plans that come with benefits such as data rollover facility, Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscription, and Mobile Shield. Some of these plans are for multiple connections while others are for individual connections.

Vodafone Red Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 399 postpaid plan provides 40GB of data along with 200GB of data rollover facility. This postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It is bundled with benefits such as one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan

The Vodafone Red Rs. 499 postpaid plan provides subscribers with 75GB of data, 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS per day. Besides these, there are other bundled freebies such as one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone RedX Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

The Vodafone RedX Rs. 999 postpaid plan offers unlimited data along with free subscription to Netflix on TV and mobile for one year, seven days of iRoam pack, access to both domestic and international airport lounges sans any additional cost, one year of Amazon Prime subscription and ISD calls at Rs. 3 per minute to the UK and @50p per minute to USA and Canada. Also, it provides unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Red Rs. 598 Postpaid Plan

With the Vodafone Red Rs. 598 postpaid plan, subscribers can get 80GB of data with 200GB of data rollover, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It bundles one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 749 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 749 postpaid plan provides 120GB of data and 200GB of rollover facility. It is valid for three connections and comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 999 postpaid plan is a family postpaid plan for five connections. This plan provides subscribers with 200GB of data and 200GB of rollover facility, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and complimentary mobile insurance.

Best Vodafone Red Postpaid Plans For Individuals

There are some Vodafone Red postpaid plans for individuals that is for a single connection and these are detailed here.

Vodafone Red Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 399 postpaid plan gives users 40GB of data, 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It comes with one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 499 postpaid plan bundles 75GB of data, 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone RedX Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone RedX Rs. 999 postpaid plan is the most expensive postpaid plan meant for subscribers who want the maximum benefits and who is always on the move. Vodafone Rs. 999 postpaid plan provides unlimited data, Netflix on TV and mobile for one year, seven days of iRoam pack, access to both domestic and international airport lounges, one year of Amazon Prime subscription and special ISD call rates to users.

Best Vodafone Red Postpaid Plans For Family

With the multiple connections available for Vodafone lets multiple subscribers use these benefits as detailed here.

Vodafone Red Rs. 598 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 598 postpaid plan is for those who want to use two connections. It provides 80GB of data, 200GB of data rollover, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. This new postpaid plan provides users with one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 749 Postpaid Plan

The Vodafone connection meant for three connections is the Rs. 749 postpaid plan. It bundles 120GB of data, 200GB of rollover, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Red Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Red Rs. 999 postpaid plan comes with support for five connections. It offers 200GB of data rollover capacity. The other goodies of this plan include one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance.

