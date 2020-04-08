Home Voot select subscription plans

Voot Select Subscription Plans India: Best Voot Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details

Voot Plans Detailed Voot Select is a subscription service that provides monthly and annual plans for users who want to enjoy binge-watching a slew of content in various languages.

Voot is a video-on-demand platform from Viacom 18 that offers a vast variety of content for all types of users. This on-demand streaming service also covers a slew of well-known TV channels including MTV, Nickelodeon, and Colors among other notable ones. Also, there are many original contents, blockbuster movies, and a range of content for kids.

In addition to the vast variety of content, Voot also provides content in a slew of multiple languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, and more. Eventually, subscribers of this video-on-demand service will be completely free of service. There is a free version of Voot that will have ads popping up amidst binge-watching sessions.

Voot Subscription Plans

Well, Voot was available for free for a long time until the launch of the Voot Select, which is a subscription-based video-on-demand service. It comes with a collection of the best content from an extensive portfolio of channels. Voot Select is priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 499 per year for a single screen. And, there are no other Voot Select subscription plans for now. While the actual price of the annual subscription is Rs. 999, it is now available for Rs. 499 as a part of an introductory offer.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Voot Select Rs. 99 (1 Screen) Rs. 499 (1 Screen)

Voot FAQs

If you have any FAQs related to Voot subscription, then you can get all your questions answered from below. Take a look at the same from here.

Is Voot compatible with all devices?

Voot Select works on Android, iOS and the web. You can access the video-on-demand service via the web using a laptop or PC or download the Voot app on your smartphone or tablet. Also, it is compatible with TV and can be used via Chromecast or Fire TV Stick on your television.

What content does Voot provide?

Voot offers more than 40,000 hours of content that can be watched anytime. The categories include Shows, Kids, Movies, Channels, and News. There are original content in various languages and popular titles such as It's Not That Simple, Chinese Bhasad, Untag, etc. Also, there are popular TV shows from TV channels as mentioned above, and kid-friendly content including Pokemon, Ben10, Peppe Pig, etc.

Is there free trial on Voot?

Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime, Voot does not offer any free trial. To enjoy watching content on Voot, you just have to register for the service and start watching. If you do not want to pay, you will have to watch the free version that has limited content with ads.

Does Voot offer music videos?

Yes, in addition to movies, original content, and TV shows, Voot also offers music videos for you to enjoy. All you need to do to access music videos is to navigate to Shows and choose Music.

Are there kid zone restrictions?

You can add kid zone restrictions on Voot app from the Settings menu. And, you can set up a PIN that is needed to access specific content that you don't want your kids to access.

Does Voot host original content?

Voot has a collection of original content that will reach the video-on-demand service first. Also, the content on TV will also reach the platform with the smallest possible delay, claims Voot.

How to watch recent episodes on Voot?

To watch the recent episodes of your favorite TV shows on Voot, you just have to select 'Most Recent' in the A-Z option and enjoy watching what you want.

