Amazfit T-Rex Vs Other Premium Smart Watches
Amazfit is all set to launch its most rugged smartwatch -- the Amazfit T-Rex in India and the company has already confirmed that the watch will cost Rs. 9,999 in India. For this price point, there are a lot of other smartwatches in the market as well.
So, here are the other smartwatches available in the market, priced around Rs. 10,000. Do note that, most of these watches will work well with both Android and iOS devices, whereas some of the watches will work only with iOS devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a great rugged smartwatch from Samsung that works well with both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 25,990 and offers a premium design and good battery life.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the most premium and powerful smartwatches in the market and it sells for Rs. 42,990 for the 44mm model and it only works with iPhones or iOS devices.
Fitbit Versa
The Fitbit Versa is a great smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts. The watch sells for Rs. 15,999 and is available in multiple color options and also offers a great battery backup.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active retails for Rs. 14,999 and it comes with a circular face with minimal bezels across the display. This smartwatch can be used with Android and iOS devices without any issue and it goes well for both formal and informal dressing.
Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist
The Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist retails for Rs. 15,000 and offers a metal bracelet and runs on Android WearOS. There is a huge range of app support and always-on-display works like a charm.
Puma PT9100
The Puma PT9100 is also based on Android WearOS and it sells for Rs. 15,000. The strap of this watch is made using high-quality silicon and it feels on the skin.
Honor Watch Magic
The Honor Watch Magic cost around Rs. 7,999 and the watch offers features like a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and this watch can be used with both Android and iOS devices.
