Apple Watch Series 5: New Features Makes It Smarter
Apple concluded its Special Event 2019 and has unveiled a slew of products. As expected, the company has introduced the new generation iPhones (iPhone 11 series), Apple Watch 5, and iPad 7th generation. With the launch of the new products Apple has showcased its advancement in technology and has definitely raised the standards in the consumer electronics segment.
Apple is on the forefront when it comes to premium devices. It's not just the smartphones that get all applauds when it comes to a premium user experience, but also the laptops (MacBooks), and wearables.
At its Special Event 2019, the Cupertino giant has officially announced the Watch Series 5 which is loaded with new features. What makes it different from the previous generation Apple Watch series, let's find out:
Always-On Retina Display
Apple Watch Series 5 features similar form factor as the Watch Series 4, but comes in a variety of material and ships with an Always-On retina display. So, users can keep a track of important data on-the-go without tapping the display or raising the wrist.
The company has used an LTPO (low-temperature polysilicon and oxide) display which is designed to consume less power when not in use.
Its primary function is to dim the display brightness when a user puts his/her wrist down. This feature is efficient in saving the battery and as per Apple, allowing for an 18-hour backup.
Personal Safety Features
One of the new features introduced in the Apple Watch Series 5 is the addition of International Emergency Services. This is like a personal safety feature for users, which can be availed on the cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 5.
Using this feature one can complete international calls to emergency services despite its original purchase location or the cellular plan status.
It has a fall detection feature as well which automatically dials emergency services if the user falls hard and remains motionless for a minute or more. This makes the Apple Watch Series 5 quite useful people with various health-related issues.
A Good Navigator
Apple Watch Series 5 features an upgraded location feature and navigation tools. It has a built-in compass and updated Maps app as well. Using the compass, one will be easily able to identify their location.
The app also shows a number of information such as latitude, longitude, incline, current elevation, and heading direction. This feature will come in handy for travelers.
New Features With watchOS 6
The Apple Watch Series 5 is backed by watchOS 6 and it offers a plethora of features. There is a new Cycle Tracking app designed for women to log important data like menstrual cycles and others.
Besides, the new OS introduces some new watch faces like Solar Dial, Meridian, Modular, and Compact.
There is also a Noise app whose function is to analyze the ambient sound levels in places like concerts and warns the users of negative impact on hearing. This is another health-related feature which will help the users in the long run.
Apple Watch Series 5 Pricing And Availability:
One can choose from Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS+ Cellular) priced at $399 (Rs. 28,673 approx) and $499 (Rs. 35,899 approx). While the former is available for order in 41 countries, the latter is available in 21 countries starting today.
The sales will begin on September 20, 2019. Both the variants will be available in recycled aluminum and titanium finishes.
