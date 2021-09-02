Apple Watch Series 7 Roundup: Here’s What The Next-Gen Apple Watch Can Offer Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are circulating on the internet and the launch seems just days away. However, Apple has not shared any word on this yet. In terms of design, the next-gen Apple Watch is rumored to get several changes. So, you may be eagerly waiting to know what the next-gen Apple Watch will offer. In this article, we have gathered all info about Apple Watch Series 7. Let's dive into details.

Is Apple Watch Series 7 Launching Alongside iPhone 13 Series?

Apple is rumored to unveil the iPhone 13 series on September 14 and the Apple Watch Series 7 was also expected to go live at the same event. However, new reports suggest that the launch could be delayed than expected due to its new design. However, the info is yet to be confirmed. So, we will request you to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Apple Watch Series 7 Design

As mentioned above, the Apple Watch Series 7 will flaunt a new design. The next-gen Apple Watch is said to have flatter edges like the iPhone 12 and also feature a larger display compared to the Watch Series 6.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly come with two variants and each model will be larger by 1mm, bringing the sizes to 41mm and 45mm. The watch will have a silicone strap that is expected to be replaceable with a variety of color options.

New Chip At Heart

The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to ship with a new faster processor. However, there aren't many details about the processor available. But a report from Economic Daily News revealed that the next-gen Apple Watch Series 7 will use a smaller S7 chip. Further, a report claimed Apple will use a new double-side chip packaging process.

Apple Watch Series 7 To Run WatchOS 8

Apple announced WatchOS 8 at WWDC 2021 for Apple Watches. So, the next-gen Watch Series 7 is believed to run WatchOS 8 that comes with several new features. Considering this, we expect the Watch Series 7 will support several apps like Maps, Mindfulness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcasts, Stopwatch, Timers, and among others.

Apple Watch Series 7: Health Features

There are rumors that the next-gen Apple Watch will have a bunch of health features. The Watch Series 7 was previously said to include a blood pressure sensor but recent info suggests there is no chance at all. Besides, the upcoming Apple Watch will also come with a body temperature sensor, but it is said to be rolled out as part of the 2022 update. Even, the Watch Series 7 is rumored to add the swim-tracing feature.

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected Price

The pricing details are still under wraps. Since the design of the Apple Watch Series 7 will be different from the previous-gen watch. So, it remains to be seen whether the price tag will be higher or similar to the predecessors. The above-mentioned features are yet to be confirmed. So, we will suggest our readers to take it as speculation.

