Apple Watch Series 7 Teardown Reveals Reason For Its Delay

The smartwatch was launched in September; however, no release date was announced. The date for the first orders was October 15. The teardown weighs in on the popular theory for the delay. Let's dive into the details of the teardown.

Bigger Battery Than Precursor

The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with a slightly bigger battery than its precursor. The 41mm model gets a 6.8% increase in battery, while the 44mm model saw a 1.6% increase in battery size. It might not sound like a huge difference, but it should be able to keep the battery life similar to its precursor, despite a larger and more power-consuming display.

As for the display, the latest Apple Watch iteration flaunts a 20% bigger display in almost the same form factor. Apple pulled it off by trimming down the bezels. The Watch Series 7 still shares the same chipset, design, and much more from the Watch Series 6, but the teardown reveals some things that Apple chose to stay mum about.

What Caused The Delay?

The Watch Series 7 packs an on-cell touch OLED panel, which is also used on the iPhone 13 series. After consulting a former Apple engineer, iFixit notes that supply hurdles regarding this display technology is likely the reason the smartwatch came out late this year and why Apple didn't announce a released date during the launch event.

Besides, Apple has also removed the diagnostic port from the Watch Series 7. The company is believed to now use a wireless interface to service the device, and iFixit speculates that this might be a testing move to eventually remove the lightning port from iPhones. The removal of the diagnostic port is believed to have helped the company achieve the IP6X dust protection for the Watch Series 7.

Is It Easy To Repair?

Well, there aren't many Apple devices out there that have scored high on iFixit's reparability scale. The Watch Series 7 has earned a 6 out of 10 for its "modular construction and straightforward access to the screen and battery." It is still a pretty good score for an Apple product and hints that the company will make more wearables that can be fixed easily.

Other additions to the Apple Watch Series 7 include better support for outdoor cycling. The mode automatically stops the workout when users stop or take a break. The watch also has fall support, wherein if you wreck your bike or fall during an intense HIIT workout then the Apple Watch Series 7 will contact emergency services.

The watch features an improved algorithm for e-bikes to calculate calories burnt more accurately. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new aluminum colors, midnight, starlight, green, blue, red, silver, graphite, gold, stainless steel, natural titanium, and space black titanium.