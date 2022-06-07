Apple WatchOS 9 Goes Official At WWDC 2022; Supported Devices & Features Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Apple introduced watchOS 9, software for its smartwatches, at this year's WWDC event. The new watchOS 9 version comes with a handful of upgrades and new features. The new updated OS brings improvements to the watch faces, new workout app, sleep stages, and medication tracking, among other things. So let's have a look at the new features and supported devices of watchOS 9.

Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Four New Watch Faces

The watchOS 9 version comes with four new watch faces for Apple watches. These include Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and Astronomy. In addition, the new OS version includes updates to the existing watch faces, which you can find in detail here.

WatchOS 9 Brings New Workout App, Health Features

The Workout app on the watchOS 9 has been updated to show more information and metrics. Apple watches will now be able to let the users create a structured workout schedule. The devices can also show new alerts like pace, power, heart rate, and cadence. For health enthusiasts, there's a new Multisport workout mode, which is capable of switching between different activities like swimming, biking, and running.

Apple Watches Will Now Show Improved Sleep Tracking

Apple has updated the watchOS with an improved sleep tracking feature. The watches are now able to provide a breakdown of different activities like REM sleep, core, and deep sleep in the application on their supported devices. The Apple wearables can now also show more details of the heart rate tracking for those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The users will now be getting notifications and a more detailed history of their heart rate in the Health app.

Apple WatchOS 9 Update Supported Devices, Release Timeline

The Apple watchOS 9 update will be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or later devices, which are paired with the iPhone 8 or later. This means that the users using the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 6, Watch SE, and Series 7 will be getting the new OS update. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 3 or earlier will not be receiving the latest firmware upgrade.

Apple will start rolling out the watchOS 9 update to the compatible devices later this year. It will be a free upgrade and not all the new features will be available in all regions.

