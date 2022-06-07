Just In
- 2 min ago MacBook Air M2 Is Better Than MacBook Pro M2 For The First Time Ever
- 14 min ago Free YouTube Premium Subscription From Xiaomi India
- 56 min ago Apple Takes On BNPL Segment With Pay Later Service
- 1 hr ago Samsung Affordable Foldable Phone To Debut Under Galaxy A Range: Expected Features, Design
Don't Miss
- Movies SWA Awards 2022: Submission For Entries Now Declared Open
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Production Grows Three Times In Terms Of YoY Sales Figures
- News 2 crore cash, gold coins seized from residence of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s close aide
- Finance LIC Share Touches All-Time Low Today With Over 3% Fall; Stock Now Loses 20% From Issue Price
- Sports Three potential destinations for James Tarkowski this summer
- Travel South India's First Glass Bridge At Wayanad - 100 Feet Above Ground
- Education TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 Released At tstet.cgg.gov.in, Download Telangana TET Admit Card Here
- Lifestyle Only ICMR Accredited Labs Can Collect Covid Samples: DDMA
Apple WatchOS 9 Goes Official At WWDC 2022; Supported Devices & Features
Apple introduced watchOS 9, software for its smartwatches, at this year's WWDC event. The new watchOS 9 version comes with a handful of upgrades and new features. The new updated OS brings improvements to the watch faces, new workout app, sleep stages, and medication tracking, among other things. So let's have a look at the new features and supported devices of watchOS 9.
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Four New Watch Faces
The watchOS 9 version comes with four new watch faces for Apple watches. These include Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and Astronomy. In addition, the new OS version includes updates to the existing watch faces, which you can find in detail here.
WatchOS 9 Brings New Workout App, Health Features
The Workout app on the watchOS 9 has been updated to show more information and metrics. Apple watches will now be able to let the users create a structured workout schedule. The devices can also show new alerts like pace, power, heart rate, and cadence. For health enthusiasts, there's a new Multisport workout mode, which is capable of switching between different activities like swimming, biking, and running.
Apple Watches Will Now Show Improved Sleep Tracking
Apple has updated the watchOS with an improved sleep tracking feature. The watches are now able to provide a breakdown of different activities like REM sleep, core, and deep sleep in the application on their supported devices. The Apple wearables can now also show more details of the heart rate tracking for those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The users will now be getting notifications and a more detailed history of their heart rate in the Health app.
Apple WatchOS 9 Update Supported Devices, Release Timeline
The Apple watchOS 9 update will be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or later devices, which are paired with the iPhone 8 or later. This means that the users using the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 6, Watch SE, and Series 7 will be getting the new OS update. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 3 or earlier will not be receiving the latest firmware upgrade.
Apple will start rolling out the watchOS 9 update to the compatible devices later this year. It will be a free upgrade and not all the new features will be available in all regions.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999