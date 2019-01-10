Best Buying Guide: Good smart bands to buy in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The year 2019 is also acting as a vendor for some of the best smart bands which have been launched recently, whose trend is touching heights among users. These coolest gadgets are entitled to keep your activities intact, and even you can look for the daily calorie consumption, and ultimately plan your diet routine.
Even while exercising, you can look at its display to find the amount of burned calories. Our best buying guide as of a list of few good smart bands is highly recommended to the users who are looking forward to their purchasing in 2019.
These gadgets come from various brands, and the goodness lies about their different set of features- varying product to product. These accessories feature a Sedentary Reminder, Call/Information Reminder, and Anti-sleep Mode, to encourage you to stay active and be fit.
They come along with multi-sport fitness tracking, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance of up to 50 meters, water lock mode, sleep monitor- which is good in its accuracy and works very well in True Sleep mode, and more. These gadgets have so many other excellent characteristics, which collectively tempt you for their buying.
Lenovo HX06
Best Price of Rs 999
Key Specs
- 0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display
- Tracks Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep
- Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm
- Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor
- Water resistant (IP67)
- Weight: 20g
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices
- 60mAh battery with up to 8 days
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
Best Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display, 310 ppi
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1GHz dual-core processor
- 512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
- 5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G
- Tizen OS (Compatible with Andr phones running Android 4.4 or later iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 with iOS 9.0 or later)
- Standalone music player
- Bluetooth v4.2, , Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer
- 200mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life with occasional use and 3 to 4 days with average use
Huawei Band 2 Pro and Huawei Band 2
Best Price of Rs 4,899
Key Specs
- POLED display
- Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered
- Support for running, swimming and breathing exercises
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Detached PPG Cardiotachometer, Infrared Wear Sensor
- Waterproof (5ATM)
- Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection
- Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms
- Notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, Whatsapp and other social media apps
- Independent GPS positioning (Band 2 Pro)
- Firstbeat can track your heart rate while optimizing for your VO2Max (Band 2 Pro)
- 100mAh battery with up to 21 days of usage time, 3.5 hours in GPS mode (Band 2 Pro)
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
Best Price of Rs 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Lenovo HX03F Spectra
Best Price of Rs 1,999
Key Specs
- TFT-LCD
- Bluetooth v4.2
- Lithium Polymer
Zebronics ZEB-FIT400
Best Price of Rs 1,250
Key Specs
- 70mAh Li-polymer battery
- Battery stand by time 15 days and above
- Heart rate monitoring
- Zebronics Helpline No : 1800-102-0220
Syska Smart Fit Active SF-31
Best Price of Rs 1,438
Key Specs
- Constant Heart Rate Monitor
- Step Pedometer
- Sleep Monitoring
- Caller id and Text Notifications
Lenovo HX03 Cardio
Best Price of Rs 1,799
Key Specs
- Lenovo cardio plus smartband hx03w is 0.96-inch rectangle display to control the smart band
- The display has 128 x 64 pixels resolution which is quite good to read display type: the screen is completely oled with a touch key at the bottom to navigate and go through the menu and different options.the smart band comes with sports interface and also waterproof grade so you can run and sweat without worrying to damage the watch
- In case you are working or driving at night this mode will vibrate after some alternate time to keep you awake
- There are a variety of heart rate monitor features to get the perfect scientific result. You can choose any heart monitoring options like manual testing, static heart rate, dynamic heart rate, detect your body any time are some which you can select. Getting a good sleep at the end of days work is important and that is what this smart band monitor. It monitors users deep or light sleep rate, helps improve sleep quality and reduces stress
- The smart band also has a motion sensor to help you keep a track on your this helps and encourages to go out and exercise as well as supervise them. His is similar to the reminder. When the sedentary time reaches the set time, the band will give a reminder to wake the user up and exercise
Portronics Yogg HR
Best Price of Rs 1,999
Key Specs
- Yogg HR, track your heart rate and your activity levels to improve your fitness and happiness levels. An ideal gift it to your parents and loved ones. its inbuilt 3-axis accelerometer sensor,Yogg HR screen lights up as soon as you lift your arm to see the screen.
- Heart Rate Monitoring: You can easily enter the heart rate monitoring mode all the time or whenever you want to measure it.
- Features: Monitor your distance covered, Heart rate, Calories burned,Steps taken Sleep patterns & Achive your Daily goals.
- Detachable Dial: Wear it everyday to stay connected in a stylish and intuitive way.
- Magnetic Charger: Charge your device with the given magnetic charger
- Water Resistant: Unique water resistant design (IP67) ensure that Yogg HR works out with you even in harsh weather conditions, without any glitch.
- Connectivity:Connect Yogg HR with your smartphones (with Bluetooth BLE ) using Yogg HR app available on Appstore (iPhone 4s and above) and Playstore (Android 4.4 +). Yogg HR uses Bluetooth 4.0 for most efficient energy conservation and longer period charging.
- Notification Support
Fitbit Alta HR
Best Price of Rs 8,285
Key Specs
- Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit's slimmest design yet all day, during workouts and beyond
- With heart rate, you can better measure calorie burn and use zones fat burn, cardio and peak to find the right workout intensity for your goals
- With sleep stages powered by pure pulse heart rate, automatically track your time spent in light, deep and rem sleep coming soon and take steps toward a better night's rest
- See how working out more can improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity
- Automatically track your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes with battery life up to 7 days
Portronics Yogg X
Best Price of Rs 2,089
Key Specs
- OLED (64 x 32 Pixels) touch screen shows time, date and battery status
- Tracks: Distance covered, Calories burnt, Step count, Sleep patterns
- Reminds if you have left phone behind
- Lets you set vibrating alarms
- Shows notifications for SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders and more when connected to Android or iOS devices
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- Water and dust resistant (IP67 - to 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes)
- Sensor: 3-axis accelerometer
- 55mAh battery with up to 5 days standby
Huawei FIT
Best Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 1.04-inch (208 × 208 pixels) black and white always-on touch screen memory LCD, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 devices
- Sensors: 6-axis (accelerometer + gyro) sensor, CAP-Sensor, Heart rate sensor (PPG) for continuous heart rate monitoring, Ambient light sensor
- Daily activity tracking, Sleep monitoring
- Incoming call notifications, Shows messages from apps
- Gentle vibration alarm wakes you up without disturbing others
- Gently reminds you to move if you are sitting for too long
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- Dustproof and Waterproof (IP68), 5ATM waterproof
- 80mAh battery with up to 6 days of battery life
Lenovo Smart Band HW01
Best Price of Rs 1,648
Key Specs
- 0.91-inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED touch display with scratch-resistant glass, UV coating
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- Vibrating alarm, Sedentary reminder, Anti-sleep mode
- Weight: 22 grams
- Compatible with Android and iOS
- Water resistant (IP65)
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 85mAh Li-po battery with up to 5 days of battery life
Fitbit Charge 2
Best Price of Rs 7,499
Key Specs
- PurePulse Heart rate - 24/7 Heart rate tracking to better measure calorie burn all-day
- Maximize your workouts using simplified heart rate zones (Fat Burn, Cardio and Peak)
- Get a better understanding of your fitness level and see how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score
- Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes
- Guided breathing sessions - Personalized breating sessions basis real-time heart rate
- Multi-Sport Tracking and Connected GPS
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
Sony SmartBand SWR10
Best Price of Rs 2,972
Key Specs
- Weight: 21g
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE)
- Included: 2 wrist straps - small/large, Core unit (removable)
- Compatibility: SmartBand SWR10 and Lifelog Android app support devices running Android 4.4 and later. Devices must support Bluetooth 4 Low Energy
- Connect easily using NFC or a standard Bluetooth connecting procedure