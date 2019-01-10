Best Buying Guide: Good smart bands to buy in 2019

The year 2019 is also acting as a vendor for some of the best smart bands which have been launched recently, whose trend is touching heights among users. These coolest gadgets are entitled to keep your activities intact, and even you can look for the daily calorie consumption, and ultimately plan your diet routine.

Even while exercising, you can look at its display to find the amount of burned calories. Our best buying guide as of a list of few good smart bands is highly recommended to the users who are looking forward to their purchasing in 2019.

These gadgets come from various brands, and the goodness lies about their different set of features- varying product to product. These accessories feature a Sedentary Reminder, Call/Information Reminder, and Anti-sleep Mode, to encourage you to stay active and be fit.

They come along with multi-sport fitness tracking, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance of up to 50 meters, water lock mode, sleep monitor- which is good in its accuracy and works very well in True Sleep mode, and more. These gadgets have so many other excellent characteristics, which collectively tempt you for their buying.

Lenovo HX06 Best Price of Rs 999

Key Specs

0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display

Tracks Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep

Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm

Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor

Water resistant (IP67)

Weight: 20g

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices

60mAh battery with up to 8 days Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Best Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs 1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display, 310 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1GHz dual-core processor

512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage

5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G

Tizen OS (Compatible with Andr phones running Android 4.4 or later iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 with iOS 9.0 or later)

Standalone music player

Bluetooth v4.2, , Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer

200mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life with occasional use and 3 to 4 days with average use Huawei Band 2 Pro and Huawei Band 2 Best Price of Rs 4,899

Key Specs POLED display

Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered

Support for running, swimming and breathing exercises

3-axis Accelerometer, Detached PPG Cardiotachometer, Infrared Wear Sensor

Waterproof (5ATM)

Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection

Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms

Notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, Whatsapp and other social media apps

Independent GPS positioning (Band 2 Pro)

Firstbeat can track your heart rate while optimizing for your VO2Max (Band 2 Pro)

100mAh battery with up to 21 days of usage time, 3.5 hours in GPS mode (Band 2 Pro) Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Best Price of Rs 1,999

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby Lenovo HX03F Spectra Best Price of Rs 1,999

Key Specs

TFT-LCD

Bluetooth v4.2

Lithium Polymer Zebronics ZEB-FIT400 Best Price of Rs 1,250

Key Specs

70mAh Li-polymer battery

Battery stand by time 15 days and above

Heart rate monitoring

Zebronics Helpline No : 1800-102-0220 Syska Smart Fit Active SF-31 Best Price of Rs 1,438

Key Specs Constant Heart Rate Monitor

Step Pedometer

Sleep Monitoring

Caller id and Text Notifications Lenovo HX03 Cardio Best Price of Rs 1,799

Key Specs

Lenovo cardio plus smartband hx03w is 0.96-inch rectangle display to control the smart band

The display has 128 x 64 pixels resolution which is quite good to read display type: the screen is completely oled with a touch key at the bottom to navigate and go through the menu and different options.the smart band comes with sports interface and also waterproof grade so you can run and sweat without worrying to damage the watch

In case you are working or driving at night this mode will vibrate after some alternate time to keep you awake

There are a variety of heart rate monitor features to get the perfect scientific result. You can choose any heart monitoring options like manual testing, static heart rate, dynamic heart rate, detect your body any time are some which you can select. Getting a good sleep at the end of days work is important and that is what this smart band monitor. It monitors users deep or light sleep rate, helps improve sleep quality and reduces stress

The smart band also has a motion sensor to help you keep a track on your this helps and encourages to go out and exercise as well as supervise them. His is similar to the reminder. When the sedentary time reaches the set time, the band will give a reminder to wake the user up and exercise Portronics Yogg HR Best Price of Rs 1,999

Key Specs Yogg HR, track your heart rate and your activity levels to improve your fitness and happiness levels. An ideal gift it to your parents and loved ones. its inbuilt 3-axis accelerometer sensor,Yogg HR screen lights up as soon as you lift your arm to see the screen.

Heart Rate Monitoring: You can easily enter the heart rate monitoring mode all the time or whenever you want to measure it.

Features: Monitor your distance covered, Heart rate, Calories burned,Steps taken Sleep patterns & Achive your Daily goals.

Detachable Dial: Wear it everyday to stay connected in a stylish and intuitive way.

Magnetic Charger: Charge your device with the given magnetic charger

Water Resistant: Unique water resistant design (IP67) ensure that Yogg HR works out with you even in harsh weather conditions, without any glitch.

Connectivity:Connect Yogg HR with your smartphones (with Bluetooth BLE ) using Yogg HR app available on Appstore (iPhone 4s and above) and Playstore (Android 4.4 +). Yogg HR uses Bluetooth 4.0 for most efficient energy conservation and longer period charging.

Notification Support Fitbit Alta HR Best Price of Rs 8,285

Key Specs

Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit's slimmest design yet all day, during workouts and beyond

With heart rate, you can better measure calorie burn and use zones fat burn, cardio and peak to find the right workout intensity for your goals

With sleep stages powered by pure pulse heart rate, automatically track your time spent in light, deep and rem sleep coming soon and take steps toward a better night's rest

See how working out more can improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity

Automatically track your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes with battery life up to 7 days Portronics Yogg X Best Price of Rs 2,089

Key Specs OLED (64 x 32 Pixels) touch screen shows time, date and battery status

Tracks: Distance covered, Calories burnt, Step count, Sleep patterns

Reminds if you have left phone behind

Lets you set vibrating alarms

Shows notifications for SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders and more when connected to Android or iOS devices

Bluetooth 4.0 LE

Water and dust resistant (IP67 - to 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes)

Sensor: 3-axis accelerometer

55mAh battery with up to 5 days standby Huawei FIT Best Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

1.04-inch (208 × 208 pixels) black and white always-on touch screen memory LCD, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 devices

Sensors: 6-axis (accelerometer + gyro) sensor, CAP-Sensor, Heart rate sensor (PPG) for continuous heart rate monitoring, Ambient light sensor

Daily activity tracking, Sleep monitoring

Incoming call notifications, Shows messages from apps

Gentle vibration alarm wakes you up without disturbing others

Gently reminds you to move if you are sitting for too long

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Dustproof and Waterproof (IP68), 5ATM waterproof

80mAh battery with up to 6 days of battery life Lenovo Smart Band HW01 Best Price of Rs 1,648

Key Specs

0.91-inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED touch display with scratch-resistant glass, UV coating

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

Vibrating alarm, Sedentary reminder, Anti-sleep mode

Weight: 22 grams

Compatible with Android and iOS

Water resistant (IP65)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

85mAh Li-po battery with up to 5 days of battery life Fitbit Charge 2 Best Price of Rs 7,499

Key Specs

PurePulse Heart rate - 24/7 Heart rate tracking to better measure calorie burn all-day

Maximize your workouts using simplified heart rate zones (Fat Burn, Cardio and Peak)

Get a better understanding of your fitness level and see how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score

Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes

Guided breathing sessions - Personalized breating sessions basis real-time heart rate

Multi-Sport Tracking and Connected GPS

OLED Display

Water Resistant Sony SmartBand SWR10 Best Price of Rs 2,972

Key Specs

Weight: 21g

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE)

Included: 2 wrist straps - small/large, Core unit (removable)

Compatibility: SmartBand SWR10 and Lifelog Android app support devices running Android 4.4 and later. Devices must support Bluetooth 4 Low Energy

Connect easily using NFC or a standard Bluetooth connecting procedure