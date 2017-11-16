Interesting Smart Wearable devices you can buy in India

In the last few years wearable technology has moved from just being fancy prototypes to firmly establishing itself as a evolving product category. As such we have seen the launch of many wearable devices ranging from the much talked about Apple Watch to various activity trackers, smart clothing and even jewellery.

Moreover, they are becoming or going mainstream. As a result if this more and more people are also getting interested in them. Even online retail players have started a wearable technology store and it pretty much indicates that this category is here to stay.

However, the main reason for less popularity is that people are not aware of the kind of wearable technologies available. And what's more exciting is that the even internationally available wearable gadgets can be purchase on Indian e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Snapdeal, Flipkart, amongst others.

In any case, to help you know about these devices we have combined a list of interesting and best smart wearable devices you can buy in India. Here is a glimpse of wearables that you must know about.

Boltt Men's Smart Grey Running Shoes - 9 UK/India (43 EU) (BSSIII0011) Click Here to Buy

Key Features Material Type: Mesh

Lifestyle: Sports

Closure Type: Lace-Up

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Product warranty against manufacturing defects: 90 days

Care Instructions: Allow your pair of shoes to air and de-odorize at a regular basis, this also helps them retain their natural shape; use shoe bags to prevent any stains or mildew; dust any dry dirt from the surface using a clean cloth, do not use polish or shiner Goatter Canvas Material School Backpack & Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Point Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Made from high quality thick canvas Material, texture is soft, strong and durable, carry comfortable, multiple pockets make the classification more convenient

Dimensions: 17*12.5*7 Inch (Fit for 15.6''Laptop). Please notice the size. Hand wash or Day clean

A great versatile Canvas backpack for the school, gym, outdoor Traveling or weekend trips, also can be used in the daily travel

The shoulder strap is thick for comfort, the back of the bag is padded also so you don't have to worry about your stuff jabbing you in the back.

USB charging interface design, easily keep your smartphone full power anytime and anywhere And inside Power-bank Pocket With USB Cable Moov HR Sweat - Limited Edition Smart Heart Rate Monitor and Audio Coach for HIIT Training - Stealth Black Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Workout in the optimal zones, see calorie burn, Beat plateaus and crush your goals.

First ever real-time heart rate based coaching.

Unique Sweatproof Pulsevision technology for unparalleled accuracy.

New high-intensity interval training [hiit]

Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC SubPac M2 Wearable Physical Sound System Click Here To Buy

Key Features

SubPac M2 makes things you enjoy far more exciting and immersive.

SubPac M2 works with the gear and devices you already have.

Innovative design allows for in-home or active use.

Technology used by audio professionals in games, movies & music.

Dimensions: 17"x12"x1.5" (43cmx30cmx4cm)

Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC SAFER Smart Jewellery- Pendant with White Safer V1.0 Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Safer Is A Safety Device For Women In Form A Pendant

Send Sos Alerts To Guardians With A Double Press Of The Button On Back Side Of The Pendant

Share Live Location With Friends When Feeling Unsafe While Travelling. They Will Be Able To See You Moving On The Map. Also, The User Can Navigate To The Nearest Hospital Or Police Station.

Rechargeable Battery With 7-10 Days Battery Life In 15 Minutes Charging. Micro Usb Charger Included In The Box

Works On Bluetooth Technology With "Safer By Leaf" App On Android And Ios. Misfit Wearables Shine 2 Fitness Tracker and Sleep Monitor (Rose Gold) Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Tracks distance traveled, calories burned, steps taken, various activities and automatic monitoring of length and quality of sleep

Vibration alerts, 12 tri colour LEDs and capacitive touch, shine 2 introduces new ways to interact and motivate you to meet your health and fitness goals

Shine 2 offers smart notifications so you'll never miss an important call again

Crafted from aircraft grade aluminium, the Misfit shine 2 features a minimalist, modular design and is water resistant to 50 meters and has a replaceable battery lasting up to 6 months

Features a new sports orientated action clip that holds shine 2 in place during any activity

Shine 2 offers call notifications CYCLOPS GEAR CYCLOPSH20 Video Sunglasses Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Internal 32gb class 10 micro SD card included

Polarized UV 400 iridium lenses

Vibration alert and still photo's while recording

Perfect for wakeboarding, surfing, kayaking, kitesurfing, hunting, fishing, skiing, sup, etc.

Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC Lechal Smart Navigation and Fitness Tracking Insoles and Buckles, Unisex (Small) Click Here to Buy

Key Features

Navigate hands-free without looking at your phone, even when offline.

Get detailed route guidance through simple vibrations and patterns.

Track your fitness accurately by measuring steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled and much more.

Use Lechal Pods in trim to fit insoles or just lace up the buckle into your sneakers.

Battery life of up to 15 days on a single charge. Lechal Smart Navigation and Fitness Tracking lacing Buckles for Shoes Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Navigate hands-free and heads-up, without looking at your phone, even when offline

Get detailed route guidance through simple vibration patterns

Track your fitness accurately by measuring steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and much more

The Lechal pods snap into your buckles that lace up with almost any sports shoe

Battery life lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. Sync your fitness data with Apple Health and/or Google Fit apps Lambent Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Anti-lost Anti-Theft Alarm Device Tracker With GPS Locator Remote Shutter & Recording For All Android & IOS Smartphones Click Here to Buy

Key Features The tracker can chain your easy-lost & valuable belongings together and work with smart phone to prevent loss. The tracker is also a remote control of your smart phone camera for self-portrait

The tracker is a kind of Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy product which works through iTracing app

Function: Anti-lost/theft device, Remote control your phone and self-portrait, Keep your values within range, Locate the positions of your stuffs, etc

In addition, the tracker can also provide a last seen pin-drop on map to help you recover your items and search your cars in parking site.

1 Year replacement Warranty Dragon Bluetooth Hat (Black) Click Here To Buy

Key Features 2.402 - 2.4835 GHZ of Frequency Bandwidth

Play Pause Volume Button

USB 3v

160 mAh Battery

Material Cotton Brand New Bluetooth Hat (Pink) Click Here To Buy

Key Features 2.4026GHz-2.480GHz of Frequency Bandwidth

Play Pause Volume Button

USB 3v

10M Bluetooth Operation Range





160 mAh Battery

Material Cotton Jaiden Bluetooth Hat (Black) Click Here To Buy

Key Features 20-20KHZ of Frequency Bandwidth

Play Pause Volume Button

USB 2v

10M Bluetooth Operation Range

160 mAh Battery

Material Cotton Shrih Bluetooth Handy Phone Gloves (M Black) Click Here To Buy

Key Features

Brand: Shrih

Model Number: SHR-9376

Size: M

Shade: Black

Operating Range: 10 m

Material: Acrylic 84%, Spandex 10%, Conductive Fiber 6%, Polyster 2.1%

Compatible OS: Android

Compatible Format: MP3, MP4

Ideal For: Men, Women

Color: Black

Battery Life: 10 h

Model Name: Bluetooth Handy Phone Gloves

Hand Type: Left And Right