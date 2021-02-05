Just In
- 7 hrs ago Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro Spotted On FCC Hinting Imminent Launch
-
- 9 hrs ago Xiaomi Unveils Concept Phone With Truly Bezel-Less, Curved Waterfall Display, No Ports
- 10 hrs ago BSNL Offering Free Call Forwarding Services To Prepaid Users
- 10 hrs ago BookMyShow Launches Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform; Offering Content On Rent
Don't Miss
- Movies Christopher Plummer, Oscar Winner And The Sound Of Music Star, Passes Away At 91
- News Farmers' Protest: UN Human Rights calls for 'maximum restraint' by govt, protesters
- Sports ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru ride their luck to frustrate Chennaiyin with a goalless draw
- Education Periyar University Result 2021 Declared For UG Arts & Science And PG Courses
- Automobiles 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.89 Lakh
- Lifestyle Is Indian Gooseberry Amla Good For Diabetes?
- Finance Fixed Deposits With Good Returns Up To 7.5% For Non-Senior Citizens
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In February
Best Smart Watches To Gift This Valentine Day 2021
Your partner is still using a regular watch? How about you help them to upgrade to a smartwatch. Don't worry, we have done the homework and come up with a list of some of the best smartwatches for every price range.
Depending on the type of smartphones, you can either get an Apple Watch or a smartwatch from other brands that work well with both Android and iOS devices. Most of these smartwatches offer good design, premium build quality, and also offers an extensive range of features.
So, here are some of the best smartwatches available in India that you can gift your would-be partner/partner during this valentine's day.
Apple Watch Series 3
MRP: Rs. 20,900
Key Specs
- GPS and Altimeter
- Swimproof
- Voice Based Siri
- 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
- Smart Coaching
- Activity Sharing and Achievements
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Breathe App
- Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 18 hrs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm
MRP: Rs. 25,990
Key Specs
- Circular Super amoled (360X360) , Full Color, Always On Display
- Precision Rotating bezel for App Navigation, Leather Strap
- Advanced Health Monitoring - Enhanced Running Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen, 120+ Home Workout Programs
- Enhanced Accelerometer for Fall Detection
- Smart Functions : Image view of Notifications, Smart reply, Auto chat history, and AR Emoji/Bitmoji
- Compatibility : - Android : Android 5.0 (L OS) or higher, RAM 1.5GB above (Samsung/Non Samsung) iOS : iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above
Apple Watch SE
MRP: Rs. 29,900
Key Specs
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
- Large Retina OLED display
- Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
- Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
- Swimproof design
- High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular 44mm
MRP: Rs. 52,900
Key Specs
- GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone
- Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
- The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
- S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
MRP: Rs. 23,990
Key Specs
- Super AMOLED display with customizable Always on Watch faces
- 24/7 Activity Tracking - 4 stage Sleep, Activity with continuous HRM and Stress monitoring
- 39 built in trackers with 50m Water Resistance
- Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.0. Compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and RAM 1.5GB above. iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above
- Display Size: 3.45cm (1.4"); Resolution: 360 x 360
Amazfit GTS Smart Watch(Obsidian Black)
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 1.65" AMOLED Display with high 341 PPI resolution and Corning Gorilla glass
- Metal body (Aluminum Alloy), giving premium and solid look and feel
- 5 ATM water-resistance to ensure a normal use up to 50 meters water pressure
- Activity Tracking with distance, active hours, calories and steps
- Smart Notifications with customized vibrations, to get all your important information right on your wrist
- 14 days battery life to avoid frequent charging and focus on your daily activities mind free
Oppo Watch
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- Dual-curved Edge AMOLED Screen
- VOOC Flash Charge-15 min charge all day use--Up to 2 weeks of battery life
- Dual-curved Edge AMOLED Screen VOOC Flash Charge-15 min charge all day use--Up to 2 weeks of battery life Dual Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and Apollo 3 Ultra-Lightweight Body
- Notifications from WhatsApp received and replied through a shortcut.
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days
Samsung Galaxy Watch
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 1.6-inch Rigid Amoled Screen with 320x360 pixels resolution | 300mAH Polymer battery
- 41 mm (1.6-inch) Rigid AMOLED display with 320x360 screen resolution.
- Google Android based Wear OS operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 Wireless SoC processor.
- 300mAh lithium Polymer Battery | 14 days of Battery Life | VOOC Flash Charging
- Built in GPS | Google Assistant | Heart rate monitoring | Sleep monitoring | Get Up Reminder
- Guided breathing exercises
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel
MRP: Rs. 22,995
Key Specs
- Smartwatches powered with wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones, Compatibility: Android OS 6.0+ (EXCLUDING GO EDITION), iOS 10.0+
- Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour
- Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; G Pay;responses from Google Assistant - itâ€s your own personal Google, always ready to help
- This is one smart watch - now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity
- Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch
- Your Fossil Smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast ; You won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it upâ€"get up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging
- 2 years Warranty
MI Watch Revolve Midnight Black
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- Design: Premium metallic dial (available in Midnight Black and Chrome silver variants) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-scratch coating
- Display: 1.39" AMOLED full touch color display with resolution of 454 x 454
- Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge
- 110+ watch faces to suit all your moods and styles
- Mobile App: Xiaomi Wear (Android) or Xiaomi Wear Lite (IOS)
- Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm - A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness
- 24X7 Heart rate monitoring
Honor Watch Magic
MRP: Rs. 8,071
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch AMOLED colmor screen: multiple watch faces with ALS ambient light monitoring allows automatic screen brightness adjusting
- Use Huawei Health App to connect the phone. Connectivity - Bluetooth 4.2
- Battery life: lasts up to 1 week on a single charge, Honor Watch Magic comes with 9.8mm thickness and It is backed by 178 mAh battery which can deliver up to 7-day battery life; It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices
- 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring: supports resting, single continuous heart rate and other measuring features
- Scientific sleep tracking: automatic sleep recognition and data statistics (validated by the CDB center at harvard medical school)
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999