Best Smart Watches To Gift This Valentine Day 2021

Depending on the type of smartphones, you can either get an Apple Watch or a smartwatch from other brands that work well with both Android and iOS devices. Most of these smartwatches offer good design, premium build quality, and also offers an extensive range of features.

So, here are some of the best smartwatches available in India that you can gift your would-be partner/partner during this valentine's day.

Apple Watch Series 3

MRP: Rs. 20,900

Key Specs

GPS and Altimeter

Swimproof

Voice Based Siri

3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand

Smart Coaching

Activity Sharing and Achievements

Heart Rate Monitor

Breathe App

Notifications

Touchscreen

Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 18 hrs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm

MRP: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs

Circular Super amoled (360X360) , Full Color, Always On Display

Precision Rotating bezel for App Navigation, Leather Strap

Advanced Health Monitoring - Enhanced Running Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen, 120+ Home Workout Programs

Enhanced Accelerometer for Fall Detection

Smart Functions : Image view of Notifications, Smart reply, Auto chat history, and AR Emoji/Bitmoji

Compatibility : - Android : Android 5.0 (L OS) or higher, RAM 1.5GB above (Samsung/Non Samsung) iOS : iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Apple Watch SE

MRP: Rs. 29,900

Key Specs

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular 44mm

MRP: Rs. 52,900

Key Specs

GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

MRP: Rs. 23,990

Key Specs

Super AMOLED display with customizable Always on Watch faces

24/7 Activity Tracking - 4 stage Sleep, Activity with continuous HRM and Stress monitoring

39 built in trackers with 50m Water Resistance

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.0. Compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and RAM 1.5GB above. iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Display Size: 3.45cm (1.4"); Resolution: 360 x 360

Amazfit GTS Smart Watch(Obsidian Black)

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

1.65" AMOLED Display with high 341 PPI resolution and Corning Gorilla glass

Metal body (Aluminum Alloy), giving premium and solid look and feel

5 ATM water-resistance to ensure a normal use up to 50 meters water pressure

Activity Tracking with distance, active hours, calories and steps

Smart Notifications with customized vibrations, to get all your important information right on your wrist

14 days battery life to avoid frequent charging and focus on your daily activities mind free

Oppo Watch

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

Dual-curved Edge AMOLED Screen

VOOC Flash Charge-15 min charge all day use--Up to 2 weeks of battery life

Notifications from WhatsApp received and replied through a shortcut.

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days

Samsung Galaxy Watch

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

1.6-inch Rigid Amoled Screen with 320x360 pixels resolution | 300mAH Polymer battery

41 mm (1.6-inch) Rigid AMOLED display with 320x360 screen resolution.

Google Android based Wear OS operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 Wireless SoC processor.

300mAh lithium Polymer Battery | 14 days of Battery Life | VOOC Flash Charging

Built in GPS | Google Assistant | Heart rate monitoring | Sleep monitoring | Get Up Reminder

Guided breathing exercises

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel

MRP: Rs. 22,995

Key Specs

Smartwatches powered with wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones, Compatibility: Android OS 6.0+ (EXCLUDING GO EDITION), iOS 10.0+

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; G Pay;responses from Google Assistant - itâ€s your own personal Google, always ready to help

This is one smart watch - now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch

Your Fossil Smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast ; You won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it upâ€"get up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging

2 years Warranty

MI Watch Revolve Midnight Black

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

Design: Premium metallic dial (available in Midnight Black and Chrome silver variants) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-scratch coating

Display: 1.39" AMOLED full touch color display with resolution of 454 x 454

Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge

110+ watch faces to suit all your moods and styles

Mobile App: Xiaomi Wear (Android) or Xiaomi Wear Lite (IOS)

Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm - A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness

24X7 Heart rate monitoring

Honor Watch Magic

MRP: Rs. 8,071

Key Specs