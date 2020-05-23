ENGLISH

    Best Smartwatches To Buy Under Rs. 10,000: Discounts And Offers

    By
    |

    Smartwatches are one of the most sought after accessories and tech wearables. While there are smartwatches from popular smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, here are plenty of dedicated smartwatch makers. Interestingly, eager buyers can avail up to 60 percent off on some of the best smartwatches, under Rs. 1,000 on brands like Voyageur, Meher Collection, Bienne, and others.

    Best Smart Watches To Buy In India
     

    Smartwatches from Voyageur, Meher Collection, Roboster, Rock, Bienne, and others can be bought with upto 60 percent discount. Take the Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch, for instance, it comes with a G-sensor and is adaptable to both iOS and Android smartphones and can be bought for under Rs. 1,000.

    Bienne is another popular smartwatch brand that offers a couple of handy features. The Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch packs a couple of useful features like anti-lost notifier, music support, sport Bluetooth support, and so on.

    Another smartwatch from the same maker is the Bienne A1 - Brown-B, which can also be availed with upto 60 percent discount and bought under Rs. 1,000.

    Some of the other smartwatches that can be bought for under Rs. 1,000 with upto 60 percent discount are the Voyageur X6 Smartwatch, OWO V8 Smartwatch, NY A1 Silver phone Smartwatch, Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch, and the Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch.

    Voyageur X6 Smartwatch

    Voyageur X6 Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 899
    Key Specs

    • High Sensitive Capacitive Touch Screen
    • Answering And Dial-Up Calls
    • Sync Function for Messages & Notifications
    • Supported Bluetooth Version 4.0 or above
    Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch

    Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 989
    Key Specs

    • IPS LCD Screen
    • 1.9 MP Camera
    • 512 MB RAM
    • 512 MB Internal Memory
    • Android and IOS
    • Lithium Ion Battery
    Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch
     

    Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 799
    Key Specs

    • With Call Function
    • Touchscreen
    • Watchphone
    • Anti-Lost Music Sport Bluetooth Support
    • 1 X Y1 GSM Smart watch
    • 1 X USB Data Cable
    • 1 X User Guide
    OWO V8 Smartwatch

    OWO V8 Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 799
    Key Specs

    • 40 mm Display Size
    • Android 4.3
    • 1.3 MP
    • USB Cable
    • Android Phones
    • Lithium Ion
    • 5 hr Battery Life
    Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch

    Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 749
    Key Specs

    • 40 mm Display Size
    • With Call Function
    • Touchscreen
    • Watchphone, Notifier, Health & Medical, Fitness & Outdoor, Safety & Security
    • 5 Hours Battery Life
    Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch

    Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch

    After Discount Price: Rs. 999
    Key Specs

    • 40 mm display Size
    • With Call Function
    • Touchscreen
    • Watchphone
    • 10 hr Battery Life

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020

