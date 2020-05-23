Just In
- 1 hr ago Honor Play 4 Pro Tipped Launch With Kirin 990 SoC Soon
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola One Fusion+ With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Leaks Again
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Revises Broadband Plans; Offering 300 Mbps Speed With Unlimited Plans
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Find X2's Amazon Listing Hints India Price: Costs Less Than Motorola Edge+
Don't Miss
- Finance JioMart Service Launched Across Cities; You Can Place Grocery Order At jiomart.com
- News Fact check: Does thrombosis lead to COVID-19 death
- Lifestyle COVID-19 & Children: Coronavirus Infection In Kids Does Not Start With A Cough
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan’s Betaal In Trouble! Marathi Writers Move High Court Against Netflix For Plagiarism
- Automobiles BattRE GPSie Electric Scooter Launched In India: Priced At Rs 64,990
- Sports IPL 2020: Jos Buttler says he was desperate to play in IPL 13
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In May
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Best Smartwatches To Buy Under Rs. 10,000: Discounts And Offers
Smartwatches are one of the most sought after accessories and tech wearables. While there are smartwatches from popular smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, here are plenty of dedicated smartwatch makers. Interestingly, eager buyers can avail up to 60 percent off on some of the best smartwatches, under Rs. 1,000 on brands like Voyageur, Meher Collection, Bienne, and others.
Smartwatches from Voyageur, Meher Collection, Roboster, Rock, Bienne, and others can be bought with upto 60 percent discount. Take the Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch, for instance, it comes with a G-sensor and is adaptable to both iOS and Android smartphones and can be bought for under Rs. 1,000.
Bienne is another popular smartwatch brand that offers a couple of handy features. The Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch packs a couple of useful features like anti-lost notifier, music support, sport Bluetooth support, and so on.
Another smartwatch from the same maker is the Bienne A1 - Brown-B, which can also be availed with upto 60 percent discount and bought under Rs. 1,000.
Some of the other smartwatches that can be bought for under Rs. 1,000 with upto 60 percent discount are the Voyageur X6 Smartwatch, OWO V8 Smartwatch, NY A1 Silver phone Smartwatch, Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch, and the Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch.
Voyageur X6 Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 899
Key Specs
- High Sensitive Capacitive Touch Screen
- Answering And Dial-Up Calls
- Sync Function for Messages & Notifications
- Supported Bluetooth Version 4.0 or above
Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 989
Key Specs
- IPS LCD Screen
- 1.9 MP Camera
- 512 MB RAM
- 512 MB Internal Memory
- Android and IOS
- Lithium Ion Battery
Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 799
Key Specs
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Watchphone
- Anti-Lost Music Sport Bluetooth Support
- 1 X Y1 GSM Smart watch
- 1 X USB Data Cable
- 1 X User Guide
OWO V8 Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 799
Key Specs
- 40 mm Display Size
- Android 4.3
- 1.3 MP
- USB Cable
- Android Phones
- Lithium Ion
- 5 hr Battery Life
Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 749
Key Specs
- 40 mm Display Size
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Watchphone, Notifier, Health & Medical, Fitness & Outdoor, Safety & Security
- 5 Hours Battery Life
Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch
After Discount Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- 40 mm display Size
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Watchphone
- 10 hr Battery Life
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
19,880
-
22,740
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426