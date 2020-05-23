Best Smartwatches To Buy Under Rs. 10,000: Discounts And Offers

Smartwatches from Voyageur, Meher Collection, Roboster, Rock, Bienne, and others can be bought with upto 60 percent discount. Take the Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch, for instance, it comes with a G-sensor and is adaptable to both iOS and Android smartphones and can be bought for under Rs. 1,000.

Bienne is another popular smartwatch brand that offers a couple of handy features. The Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch packs a couple of useful features like anti-lost notifier, music support, sport Bluetooth support, and so on.

Another smartwatch from the same maker is the Bienne A1 - Brown-B, which can also be availed with upto 60 percent discount and bought under Rs. 1,000.

Some of the other smartwatches that can be bought for under Rs. 1,000 with upto 60 percent discount are the Voyageur X6 Smartwatch, OWO V8 Smartwatch, NY A1 Silver phone Smartwatch, Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch, and the Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch.

Voyageur X6 Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 899

Key Specs

High Sensitive Capacitive Touch Screen

Answering And Dial-Up Calls

Sync Function for Messages & Notifications

Supported Bluetooth Version 4.0 or above

Meher Collection Y1s Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 989

Key Specs

IPS LCD Screen

1.9 MP Camera

512 MB RAM

512 MB Internal Memory

Android and IOS

Lithium Ion Battery

Bienne Y1s Fitness Notifier Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 799

Key Specs

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Watchphone

Anti-Lost Music Sport Bluetooth Support

1 X Y1 GSM Smart watch

1 X USB Data Cable

1 X User Guide

OWO V8 Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 799

Key Specs

40 mm Display Size

Android 4.3

1.3 MP

USB Cable

Android Phones

Lithium Ion

5 hr Battery Life

Rock DZ09 Silver color Android Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 749

Key Specs

40 mm Display Size

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Watchphone, Notifier, Health & Medical, Fitness & Outdoor, Safety & Security

5 Hours Battery Life

Roboster V8 Round Screen Bluetooth Support Smartwatch

After Discount Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs