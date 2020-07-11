Fitness Tracker Or Smartwatch; What Is The Right Choice For You?

A Fitness Tracker?

Let's start with a fitness tracker. Thanks to brands like Fitbit, Huami, and others, fitness trackers have reached the masses. Moreover, brands like Mi, Honor, and others have made fitness trackers an affordable option. Fitness trackers have nearly every feature you find in a smartwatch today. It can track your steps, your oxygen levels, fitness modes, sleep, and so on.

A fitness tracker, once paired with your smartphone will give you notification alerts, including incoming calls. However, you can't reply to a text using a fitness tracker. There are a couple of fitness trackers that allow users to answer calls, a feature missing on many. At the same time, not all smartwatches allow users to reply to texts either.

Or A Smartwatch?

A smartwatch, on the other hand, is more sophisticated than fitness trackers. While most of the functionalities of a smartwatch and fitness tracker are alike, a smartwatch offers a couple of additional features. For instance, the Amazfit Stratos 3 packs a music feature, where users can transfer their favorite songs to the smartwatch and play it via Bluetooth-linked earbuds.

Some of the features particular to smartwatches include onboard storage, GPS, pressure sensors, to name a few. While a fitness tracker's design is more athletic, smartwatches can be either elegant or bulky and rugged. Smartwatches from makers like Fossil, Garmin, Apple have developed elegant smartwatches with premium features.

The Apple Watch needs a special mention under smartwatches. The Apple Watch is one of the first smartwatches to hit the market and packs a couple of premium features. What's more, the Apple Watch has time and again proved to be one of the best devices, especially in instances where it's helped save lives.

Which Should You Buy?

The price is one of the important factors to bear in mind while buying any device. Comparatively, fitness trackers are more affordable than smartwatches. Do bear in mind that there's a wide range to choose from for both types of wearables. Before buying either a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, you need to chalk down your basic needs and interests.

For instance, if you're more into outdoor activities like cycling, trekking, hiking, and so on, go ahead and invest in a good smartwatch. On the other hand, if you want to simply track your everyday health goals, your sleeping data, and steps, you can choose from the n number of fitness trackers in the market.

For instance, smartwatches from Amazfit, Honor, provide some of the best smartwatches for outdoor activities. These include ruggedized designs, multiple sports modes, GPS, and so on, which make it a great accessory for outdoor activities, especially hiking, cycling, trekking, mountain climbing, and so on.

If like me, you're into regular fitness like yoga or a dedicated jog in the morning, then a fitness tracker could be the right choice for you. One of the best things I prefer in a fitness tracker is its light and sleek design. Comparatively, smartwatches can be quite bulky. Wearing a fitness tracker throughout the night for sleep tracking is much more comfortable than a smartwatch.

At the same time, if you insist on getting a smartwatch, but you're not into many outdoor activities, there are many elegant options to choose from. Not only from Fossil or Apple, but brands like Garmin, Realme, and others have also launched smartwatches that can be worn for your business meeting.

Ultimately, the choice is yours. Do remember, be it a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, you'll still need to charge it regularly. The battery of the wearable will largely depend on how you use it. Whatever your choice, make sure that your fitness tracker or smartwatch caters to your need and you're comfortable wearing it throughout the day.