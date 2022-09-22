Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale- Best Smartwatch Deals Across The Price Categories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Rs. 9,999)

The Galaxy Watch 4 is up for grabs at Rs. 9,999. The unbelievable price drop makes it the most compelling smartwatch deal on Flipkart. To recall, the Galaxy Watch 4 was launched in India at Rs. 24,000 in August 2021. The wearable comes in a 44m circular dial flaunting a full-color Super AMOLED display with Always-On mode.

The smartwatch runs on the OneUI watch interface and is powered by a 5nm Exynos W920 processor, which is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Overall, this could be the flagship wearable deal of the season. Don't miss it.

Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) (Rs. 6,999)

Another solid deal is the newer version of the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch. The BT calling smartwatch will be up for grabs at Rs. 6,999, down from its asking price of Rs. 8,999. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch HD color AMOLED display and is 5 ATM water-proof. The smartwatch supports 90+ sports modes and comes with a promise of 11-day battery life on one full charge.

Realme Watch 3 Pro (Rs. 3,999)

Launched recently at Rs. 4,499, the Realme Watch 3 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 3,999. While not a massive price cut, the selling price still makes the Realme Watch 3 Pro a good buy for anyone looking for a sub-5K smartwatch with all-around features. The smart wearable flaunts a big 1.78-inch AMOLED display offering 500 Nits brightness. The smartwatch has a built-in GPS, heart-rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and also supports Bluetooth calling.

You can also check out the Realme Watch 3, which has the same design and costs Rs. 2,499. However, it is worth mentioning that the smart wearable lacks an AMOLED screen and a GPS sensor.

DIZO Watch R Talk (Rs. 3,499)

Launched at Rs. 4,999 this month, the Dizo Watch R Talk will be available at a sale price of Rs. 3,499. It is the brand's first Bluetooth calling smartwatch and integrates a single chipset solution that as per Dizo offers reliable calling connectivity and low battery consumption. According to Dizo, the Watch R Talk offers up to 5-days of battery life with calling features and 10-days without calling features.

The smart wearable boasts a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with 500nits high brightness and also features Always-On mode. The smartwatch's metal frame houses a 9x16mm audio driver (120% larger) with noise cancellation for BT calling. Available in Glossy Black and Sleek Silver color variants, the smartwatch has 150 watch faces and offers 110 sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz (Rs. 2,799)

Another good option could be the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz. Priced at Rs. 2,799, the sub-3K smart wearable flaunts a 1.78-inch Always-On AMOLED display with 500 Nits peak brightness. The smartwatch features a heart-rate monitor, SpO2, monitor, stress monitor, female health tracker and supports 100 sports modes. The watch is listed at Rs. 3,999 on Noise's official website.

Gizmore Gizfit Ultra (Rs. 1,499)

If you are on a strict budget, the Gizmore Gizfit Ultra could be a good option. This Bluetooth-calling smart wearable is selling at just Rs. 1,499 and boasts a 1.69-inch full touch 2.5D HD curved display with an impressive 500 Nits brightness. The Gizfit Ultra features a built-in AI Voice Assistant (Google Assistant & Apple Siri enabled), comes in IP68 water-resistant body, and supports 60+ sports modes.