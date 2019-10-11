Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Right Time To Buy Smart Bands And Smart Watches

During the festival, the users will get no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on cart value above Rs. 4,499, no-cost EMI on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more.

Mi Band 3

It is priced from Rs. 1,999 with 9% off. It offers up to 20 days of battery life and continuous heart rate monitoring. It comes with 5ATM, 0.78-inch OLED touch screen.

Honor Band 5

The smart band is priced at Rs. 2,599. It comes with 10 distinct fitness mode and sports an AMOLED display.

Apple Watch Series 3

It features GPS, altimeter, voice enabled Siri, heart rate monitor, 1-year warranty service, breathe app, and more. It is priced at Rs. 26,999.

Fastrack SWD90059PP05 Reflex 2.0

The smartband is available from Rs. 1,995. The portal offers a 1-year warranty on the product and 6-months warranty on its battery.

Gionee Smart Life Smartwatch

The price of the smartwatch starts from Rs. 2,999. The product is available with 40% off.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

It is priced at Rs. 19,891 with 7% off. The smartwatch can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 937 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band

Its price starts from Rs. 2,490 with 3% off. It offers up to 6 days of battery life based on usage. And, it sports a PMOLED display.

Fastrack SWD90059PP06 Reflex 2.0

It is priced from Rs. 1,495 with 25% off. It comes with an OLED display and water resistant feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46 mm Silver Smartwatch

The product is available from Rs. 25,999. You can buy the product from an EMI starting from Rs. 1,224 per month.

Honor Watch Magic Black Smartwatch

It can be purchased using different EMI plans. And the product is available from Rs. 11,499 with 32% off.