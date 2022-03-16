Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Series Up For Grabs In India; Packs Solar Technology, Unlimited Battery Life Features oi-Megha Rawat

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch line which was announced just a few days ago in India, is now available for purchase. The Garmin Instinct 2 is designed for thrill-seekers and has a rough appearance that'll catch your eye. The Instinct 2 series is distinguished by its solar technology, which means you may never need to charge your smartwatch again if you stand in the sun for an extended period of time.

If you put your smartwatch in the sun for 20 minutes, you will never have to go through the hassle of plugging in the charger. The Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Camo Edition, Instinct 2 Solar, and the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition are among the six smartwatches in the Instinct 2 line.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch comes in bold colors and a new lifestyle, multiple fitness, health & wellness features that monitor daily fitness regime routines and guide users for a healthy today and tomorrow.

Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Series Specifications

The smartwatches provide a number of health and wellness features, such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score. Multi-GNSS compatibility, ABC sensors, a barometer for weather monitoring, and trackback routing to return to the initial point are all included in the new series.

The Instinct 2 Series has a four-week battery life in smartwatch mode, while the Instinct 2 Solar models have unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

The Instinct 2 Series also incorporates sports activity trackers that keep track of users' fitness activities such as jogging, climbing, and indoor activities. The Garmin Connect app can also be used to operate the watch. Garmin Pay is also included with the Instinct 2 Solar versions for on-the-go payments. Users may check out swiftly and move on to their next excursion by tapping their watches to compatible payment methods.

Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Series: Price And Availability

The Garmin Instinct 2S is priced at Rs. 33,990 in India. The watch is only available in one color: graphite. The price of the Instinct 2S Solar is Rs. 43,990. Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, and retail stores all carry both smartwatches.

The Instinct 2 will set you back by Rs. 36,990, while the Instinct 2 Camo edition comes at Rs. 41,490, the Instinct 2 Solar carries a Rs. 46,990 price tag and the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition will set you back by Rs. 51,990.

